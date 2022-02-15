‘Normal winter weather’ on the way after string of record high temps

MENDOCINO Co., 2/14/22 — Daily high temperatures over 80 degrees set new records twice last week in Ukiah, and tied a previous record from World War II on a third day, but forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka say cool air coming in from the Pacific is bringing an end to the unseasonable heat.

“If anything we’re going to see a bit of a cool down going forward,” NWS meteorologist Jeff Tonkin said this afternoon, citing a combination of low clouds and fog off the coast with increased onshore flow.

The extended forecast for Ukiah includes daily highs in the low-to-mid 60s through Wednesday, increasing to 70 on Thursday and 69 on Friday. Night time lows are expected between 32 and 37 degrees. There are clouds in the forecast Monday evening, but skies should be sunny and mostly clear through the weekend. Conditions should be more mild on the coast, with highs from 55 to 60 degrees and lows around 40 degrees.

Last Thursday, Feb. 10, the heat topped out at 82 degrees, breaking a previous record of 81 degrees. Saturday was just as bad at 81 degrees, breaking a previous record of 80 degrees. Both of those records were set in 1971, more than 50 years ago. Sunday’s record of 79 degrees tied a previous record recorded in 1943. The weather was hotter than usual across much of northern California, with record temperatures also recorded last week in Eureka, Crescent City, Redding, Red Bluff, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto.

For real-time updates about weather on the North Coast check out NWS Eureka’s Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NWSEureka or the agency’s website.

