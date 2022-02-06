New Mendocino College painting exhibit featuring Russian River landscapes opens Feb. 8

MENDOCINO Co., 2/5/22 — A new exhibit will open at Mendocino College on February 8, featuring landscape paintings of the Russian River by artist Richard McDaniel. McDaniel spent three years on the project, in which he “traversed the river’s 110-mile path, from its headwaters in the Laughlin Mountain Range north of Ukiah to its mouth at the Pacific Ocean in Sonoma County,” and subsequently authored a book, “the Russian River & Its Watershed.” The exhibit will contain 50 paintings that McDaniel created during this time, and will be open until March 18, 2022.

Here’s the press release from Mendocino College:

“Water is precious, especially here in California, and this project helps shed a positive light on the Russian River — and rivers in general, since they all need our attention.” – Richard McDaniel

The Mendocino College Art Gallery is excited to present an exhibition of landscape paintings documenting the Russian River over a three-year period. The exhibit will run February 8 through March 18. Renowned landscape artist, Richard McDaniel created 50 paintings and drawings as he traversed the river’s 110-mile path, from its headwaters in the Laughlin Mountain Range north of Ukiah to its mouth at the Pacific Ocean in Sonoma County. In partnership with the Sonoma Land Trust and Sonoma Water, he also published a book about the project, “The Russian River & Its Watershed”. David Rabbitt, Sonoma County Supervisor & Water Director explains, “We all share a great love and appreciation for the Russian River and we recognize it as an invaluable resource for our entire region. Presenting the river through this artistic endeavor can only deepen our gratitude and strengthen our resolve to protect and cherish it”. More information about the project can be found on McDaniel’s website, https://www.richardmcdaniel.com/.

“This show is extra special as it kicks off our return to in person art exhibitions at the college since 2019,” says Art Gallery Director Lisa Rosenstreich. “We also look forward to bringing back our popular juried student art show coming in April and May.”

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday, 4:00-6:00pm, Wednesday, 1:00-4:00 pm, Thursday, 2:00- 4:00 pm and by appointment (email [email protected] to request). We hope to add additional hours and a closing reception if possible. The exhibition will also be open to ticket holders at all performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2/3-2/13). Tickets can be purchased at www.ArtsMendocino.org. Please note regarding Mendocino College Covid Safety Policy: Mendocino College has adopted a vaccine mandate for indoor events. All guests must show proof of full vaccination (two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) in order to enter the gallery. In addition, all attendees must remain masked while inside any campus buildings, including the gallery.