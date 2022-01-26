Ukiah music educator to compete on Jeopardy on Wednesday, Jan. 26

MENDOCINO Co., 1/26/22 — Jeopardy has entertained trivia lovers for generations, and tonight, a Ukiah resident will get her chance to compete on the show: Janice Hawthorne Timm, who has worked locally as a music educator and choral director for many years in a variety of capacities, including at Mendocino College and SPACE in Ukiah. Timm was recently described as a “Mendocino County treasure” in the Ukiah Daily Journal for her work with community organizations, and will be competing against contestant Amy Schneider, who recently established a historic winning streak on the show as the highest scoring woman in Jeopardy’s history.

Here’s the announcement and details about Timm’s appearance on ABC this evening:

WHAT: Janice Hawthorne Timm,a music educator and choral director from Ukiah, Calif., to compete on America's Favorite Quiz Show®. WHEN: January 26 on KGO-TV (ABC) WHERE: You can watch Timm compete on JEOPARDY! onKGO-TV (ABC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit Jeopardy.com.