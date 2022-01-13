Strategic plan, winter storms, fire chiefs, and more: letter to District 3 constituents from Sup. Haschak (column)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

With the new year upon us, how are we going to come together to create healthier, safer communities, a robust economy, and a County government that is responsive to the needs of all the people who call Mendocino County home?

The County is in the final stages of completing a Strategic Plan. Instead of reacting to crises, this process addresses these the questions in a proactive way. As you can imagine, there are many opinions. We are taking input and discerning the key issues. The final community input session is Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 pm.

Advertisements

I voted no on the combining of the Auditor/Controller’s office and the Treasurer/Tax Collector’s office. Unfortunately I was the lone vote. The people who run those offices were vehemently opposed to such a combination. There were valid reasons not to combine the positions as expressed by the Auditor and Treasurer. However, the combination plan passed, and I hope it succeeds for the County’s sake. The result will be one elected position running those four positions.

PG&E has received a lot of criticism over their actions over the last few years. A lot of this was warranted. Yet when the power went out throughout the County over the Holidays, I worked with the Sheriff and Office of Emergency Services to put pressure on PG&E to power up the substation in Covelo since almost 1,400 were without power with snow on the ground. PG&E came through and brought in generators to power the substation while they tried to fix the transmission lines that were down. This got power back to residents three days before the expected return of power. I am grateful for the work they did in resolving a potentially serious situation.

Advertisements

Our volunteer fire departments do incredible jobs each and every day. We have a huge debt of gratitude to all who respond to life threatening situations in the middle of snowy nights or blazing hot days. Chief Sue Carberry just retired from the Long Valley Fire Department. Chief Chris Wilkes retired a couple of months ago from the Little Lake Fire Department. I would like to thank both of them for exemplary work and dedication to our communities and for being such fine people.

There will be a Town Hall meeting on Feb. 3 at 6:30 pm. Much appreciate to WELL for sponsoring these town hall events. These are forums to share your concerns, questions, and thoughts on important issues of our community. I hope that we can have these important events in person in the near future.

Best of New Years to you.

You can always contact me at [email protected] or 707-972-4214.

John

Advertisements