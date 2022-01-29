Mendocino County student poetry featured in new anthology, “I Am Everything”

MENDOCINO Co., 1/28/22 — Poetry from Mendocino County students ranging from grades K – 12 from the 2020 -21 school year has now been collected and published in a new anthology, called I Am Everything: Mendocino County Youth Poetry Anthology 2020-2021. The anthology includes work that was produced with the Poets in Schools program, and was funded with support from the Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE), the California Arts Council, and the Gets Arts in Schools Program.

Since the work featured in the anthology was created during the first school year of the Covid-19 pandemic, many students focused on their experience during that time. Local program administrator and poet Blake More noted in the press release, “Many of the poems inside this anthology express this longing for what was, yet also a call to try and turn our collective experience of ‘lockdowns’ into the creation of an even better world.”

The anthology is available to purchase here. Here’s the announcement from MCOE:

Fifth-grade student Priscilla Fuentes wrote in her poem, Negativity and Positivity, " I breathe in stress, I breathe out love, I breathe in being furious at not being able to leave my home, I breathe out happiness for having a home to live in." COVID-19 has prevented students from enjoying everyday experiences like riding the bus, socializing with friends, and learning from peers. Through its support of the California Poets in the Schools program, MCOE has provided students with an outlet to express how they cope with the stress and the frustrations of living in a quarantined world. MCOE Superintendent of Schools Michele Hutchins interviewed More, who was recently named Mendocino County Arts Educator of the Year, on her KZYX radio show, Inside Education. The show features a discussion of the value of arts in the schools and a collection of poems written and read by students all over the county. The interview can be found on the MCOE website (www.mcoe.us) under Superintendent Blog and Radio Show.

Hutchins noted that this program, and many others, help the Mendocino County Office of Education fulfill its purpose of providing leadership, resources, services, and programs to improve the educational experience and outcomes for Mendocino County students.