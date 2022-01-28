Exchange local seeds at these Mendocino County grange events, starting in Laytonville on Jan. 29

MENDOCINO Co., 1/27/22 — Mendocino County residents are very proud of their plantings, and for a number of years, granges around Mendocino County have been hosting a series of seed exchanges in early February, in order to share locally developed varieties, plan for their spring gardens, and celebrate growing community. This year, the events will begin on Saturday, January 29, which is also National Seed Swap Day, at the old high school and seed library in Laytonville, and then continue over the subsequent month in Covelo, Fort Bragg, Willits, and Redwood Valley.

“We encourage all local gardeners to participate by requesting seeds from others and offering seeds they’ve saved from their own gardens. We want to teach and advise with proper seed saving for germination and success, as well as an understanding of what plants can be best saved and shared or replanted successfully by beginners,” says the announcement from the Mendocino County Pomona Grange, which suggests residents contact their local grange with if they have questions about how to participate.

Here’s the announcement:

January 29 – LAYTONVILLE NATIONAL SEED SWAP DAY Seed Swap at the Seed Library (old High School) in Laytonville. Co-Sponsored by the Pomona Grange and Friends of the Long Valley Library Call Jane Evans for information 707-272-4009

Friday, February 4 – The Seed Library at the Round Valley Farmers Market – Public Library will be hosting a Covelo/Round Valley Community Seed Giveaway. The giveaway will take place during Farmers Market, between Noon and 3 PM, in the Walnut Grove behind the Library at Howard and Main Street in Covelo. Masks and social distancing required. Call the library, 983-6736, for more information.

Saturday, February 5 – Seed Sharing at Fort Bragg Grange, Inglenook – from 12 to 3pm. More local coastal seeds wanted!

February 19 – Seed Sharing at Little Lake Grange – from 12 to 3pm – 291 School Street, Willits. Call or text 707-889-2449 to bring seeds or for information.Seeds available from many local gardens including Motherland. Quail Seeds and locally made herbal remedies will be for sale.

Saturday, February March 12 – Redwood Valley Grange Seed and Scion Exchange from 1-5pm. Free Seeds from many sources. Find Scions to improve your orchard, bring scions to help someone else improve their fruit harvest.

SEED SHARING – Keeping Heirloom Seeds In Our Gardens & On Our Tables

Saving and sharing seeds can help you become more self-sufficient and independent, can help you build meaningful relationships with your friends and neighbors, and will empower you to participate in building a stronger and more secure food system, by growing heritage seeds, land races and endangered plants.

Call your local Grange to participate in the upcoming exchanges by sharing seeds, with table space to display. Participate by taking home some seeds you want to plant this year.

Our mission is to conserve and promote America’s endangered and culturally diverse garden and food crops for future generations, and to share heritage,

open pollinated heirloom seeds and plants with all.

Co-sponsored by your local Grange and the Mendocino County Pomona Grange

