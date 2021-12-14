Winter storm brings slick roads, power outages to Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 12/13/21 — Nearly 700 PG&E customers are without power in different parts of Mendocino County as the winter storm system currently hitting our region and much of Northern California is expecting to continue in through Tuesday morning. The majority of inland Mendocino County is currently under a winter weather advisory, forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to end on 6 a.m on Tuesday — but another storm system may be on the way.

PG&E is reported one outage impacting 698 customers in the vicinity of State Route 128 in that begin earlier today due to an “equipment issue,” and the utility company is estimating that power willl be restored mid-afternoon on Tuesday, as of 6 p.m. on Monday evening. You can check for information on current outages at their website here.

Drivers on the roads should continue to take caution this evening, as there have been ongoing reports of flooding in shallow areas and debris on the highways today, and snow levels are expected to drop with the temperature.

As of Monday afternoon, the NWS is predicting that the current winter storm advisories will end Tuesday morning, but that another round of winter weather may hit on Wednesday, which could impact U.S. Highway 101 and other roadways in Mendocino Count,y as well as in Humboldt and Trinity counties. There is currently a winter storm watch in effect for portions of interior Mendocino County, with snow possible 2,000 feet in elevation, lasting from early Tuesday morning through the afternoon on Wednesday, December 15. Snow levels may drop to 1500 feet one Wednesday, according to the most recent forecast.

The most current advisories for your specific region can be found at the NWS Eureka page; storm forecasts and conditions have been changing quickly. We’ve also put together a list of resources to check current road and weather conditions below. Our previous coverage of this storm can be read here.

