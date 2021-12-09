Mendocino County Fire Safe Council seeks input on Hopland wildfire protection plan

MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/21 ― The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council released a draft of its Community Wildfire Protection Plan and is seeking your input from now until the end of the year. Written comments can be submitted to Executive Director Scott Cratty at [email protected]. The council is hosting a virtual public hearing on Monday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MENDOCINO COUNTY- The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council (MCFSC), in partnership with the California Fire Safe Council, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, and the US Forest Service, is releasing the DRAFT Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for Hopland, CA. The DRAFT Hopland CWPP will be available for public comment from December 1st – December 31st.

Please direct all written comments to MCFSC’s Executive Director Scott Cratty at [email protected] MCFSC will host a live Public Hearing via Zoom on December 13th from 6-7 p.m. to document the planning process and field public comments.

The DRAFT Hopland CWPP is available on MCFSC’s website for download (https://firesafemendocino.org/hopland-cwpp/). The plan was collaboratively developed and meets the intent of the Healthy Forest Restoration Act. The Hopland CWPP identifies and prioritizes areas for hazardous-fuel reduction treatments and defines other actions that will improve Hopland’s preparedness and resilience in the event of wildfire.

The Action Plan Table describes fuel reduction, responder support, community education and outreach activities and their associated cost, potential funding sources, and other pertinent information. The Action Plan Table is also available for review on the MCFSC website. The Hopland CWPP is intended for use as a planning and assessment tool only, to gather and define community issues, goals, and projected fire mitigation strategies. Public input will help define priority projects, identify community support, and inform future action items.

Following the public comment period, the plan will be released to associated agencies to sign off before proceeding to the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.