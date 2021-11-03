Want to know what’s happening with salmon and Dungeness crab? Watch tomorrow’s state hearing

MENDOCINO Co., 11/3/21 — f you’re wondering what’s happening with the Dungeness crab season or want to know how salmon fisheries did this year, tune into North Coast State Sen. Mike McGuire’s fisheries forum starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow at http://senate.ca.gov/ . You can also see the agenda here.

Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office:

Sacramento, CA – Senator Mike McGuire, chairman of the Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture, will convene the 48th annual Zeke Grader Fisheries Forum this Thursday, November 4 at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

This year, the Legislature’s annual showcase of Golden State fisheries and aquaculture will feature critical discussions about the devastating drought and its impacts to California’s endangered salmon species.

Thursday’s conversation on salmon comes two months after Senator McGuire and the Joint Committee worked with Indigenous and environmental leaders and the fleet to highlight the abominable conditions facing these iconic fish species. Tomorrow’s hearing will make it clear just how much damage the Golden State salmon fishery has experienced this summer and will highlight the solutions we must implement in order to bring them back from the brink.

The Forum will also include presentations and discussions focused on the upcoming Dungeness crab season, the state’s aquaculture program, our important fishery management processes, the state’s response to the Huntington Beach oil spill and its impacts on fishermen and the environment, and a discussion about how to keep California fishing communities thriving. The agenda features presentations by tribal and state agency leaders, commercial and recreational fishing representatives and science and policy experts.

“From the historic California drought to a devastating oil spill and a bad crab season in 2020, our fisheries and fishing communities have been through a lot over these past twelve months,” McGuire said. “Thursday’s Forum will be this year’s most critical gathering on the state of California’s fisheries, the massive challenges we face with climate change and what state leaders must do to keep endangered salmon species alive and our coastal communities thriving.”

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday November 4, and will be held in Room 4203 of the Capitol. The public is welcome to attend the hearing.

The hearing will be live-streamed via the Senate web site: http://senate.ca.gov/. For more information about the Fisheries Forum visit the Committee web site at: http://fisheries.legislature.ca.gov/.

Press release from McGuire’s office.