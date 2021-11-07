Rental assistance available for eligible California tenants and landlords: NCO can help you apply

MENDOCINO Co., 11/7/21 — Due to the ongoing pandemic, California’s rent relief program has funds available to help cover the rent, and both eligible tenants and landlords facing unpaid rent can apply. The program, known as the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, can cover up to 100% of rental expenses, and North Coast Opportunities (NCO) has case managers available to help you apply.

Applications are available at HousingisKey.com or by calling NCO at 707-467-3200. Here’s all the details from North Coast Opportunities, in the press release below:

([Willits, CA] November 4, 2021) If you are a renter with overdue rent dating back to April 2020 or are unable to pay future rent, assistance is available through the State of California and North Coast Opportunities. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program is now covering 100% of past due and future rent for renters that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. To check your eligibility, text “RENT” to 211-211 or call an NCO Case Manager today at 707-467-3200. To apply, visit HousingisKey.com or connect with a bilingual NCO Case Manager for assistance with your application.

Who is eligible?:

Renters who experienced a hardship due to COVID-19 and are experiencing housing instability and can confirm proof of hardship.

Landlords who have one or more eligible renters who have unpaid rent accrued.

If eligible, either a landlord or a renter can initiate the application process.

If you are being evicted, help is still available.

What support is available?:

The program has increased rental assistance payments to cover 100% of unpaid rent.

Income eligible renters whose landlords don’t participate in the program can still receive 100% of unpaid rent accrued. Those renters will be required to pay their landlord within 15 business days

Eligible renters can also receive future rent assistance equal to 100%of their monthly rent.

The application:

Application has been simplified. Applicants can apply in as little as 1 hour!

Applicants will not be asked about their immigration status nor required to show proof of citizenship.

Applications will continue to be accepted until all funds are exhausted.

The funds are not administered on a first come, first served basis. Applications from households with greatest risk of eviction will be prioritized.

Apply today at HousingisKey.com or by calling 707-467-3200 to connect with a bilingual NCO Case Manager.