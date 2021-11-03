Final workshop Wednesday with the Redistricting Advisory Commission before process moves forward to Mendocino County Supervisors

MENDOCINO Co., 11/2/21 — Mendocino County’s Redistricting Advisory Commission will hold its final public workshop at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, before handing their findings off to the Board of Supervisors. The process isn’t over yet, but the county’s timeline calls for an ordinance establishing the new district borders to be introduced on Dec. 7 and finalized Dec. 14, leaving just about one month to go. This last workshop marks the end of the advisory part.

Items on this Wednesday’s agenda include public testimony, most of which has been unfavorable so far, along with updates, testimony and “consideration of draft maps based on community input and redistricting criteria and [to] narrow maps for recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 9.”

Northern Mendocino County is at greater risk of facing change than the rest, with unpopular ideas like lumping Laytonville into Supervisor Dan Gjerde’s Fourth District on the coast or possibly dividing Round Valley in half on the table. A total of 11 maps have been published so far, although several of those have already been disqualified on the basis of legal concerns. You can find all of them published here.The county’s press release is included below:

Upcoming meeting and deadlines regarding redistricting:

November 4 th – Staff to publish 2-4 draft maps

– Staff to publish 2-4 draft maps November 9 th – Regular Board of Supervisors Meeting, Redistricting Hearing #3 – ARC Chair and Staff present draft maps to BOS and BOS to identify preferred map with any requested changes – approx. time 1:30 pm

– Regular Board of Supervisors Meeting, Redistricting Hearing #3 – ARC Chair and Staff present draft maps to BOS and BOS to identify preferred map with any requested changes – approx. time 1:30 pm November 11 th – Publish final map to be considered by the Board of Supervisors

– Publish final map to be considered by the Board of Supervisors November 18 th – Special Meeting set of Board of Supervisors, Redistricting Hearing #4 –BOS to approve final map- approximate time 1:00 pm

– Special Meeting set of Board of Supervisors, Redistricting Hearing #4 –BOS to approve final map- approximate time 1:00 pm December 7 th – Regular Board of Supervisors Meeting, Redistricting Hearing #5 – Introduce Ordinance adopting final maps

– Regular Board of Supervisors Meeting, Redistricting Hearing #5 – Introduce Ordinance adopting final maps December 14th – Regular Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2nd reading of the Ordinance adopting final maps

Public comment on communities of interest for redistricting is important because it determines which neighborhoods and communities will be grouped together for the purposes of electing member of the Board of Supervisors by district. Residents have the opportunity to provide input on what kind of boundaries should be drawn to best represent their community.

The public may submit testimony in the following ways:

Online: Go to https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/executive-office/redistricting and click on “Submit General Public Comment” or “Submit Community of Interest Public Comments and Maps”

In person during the public hearing: Go to https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/executive-office/redistricting for information on how to participate

Email: [email protected]

Mail: County Executive Office, 501 Low Gap Rd., Room 1010, Ukiah, CA 95482 Attn: Redistricting

Phone: Call 707-463-4441

For more information on this process, visit: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/executive-office/redistricting.

Download the press release here.

View the agenda here.