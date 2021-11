MENDOCINO Co., 11/3/21 — The United States Geologic S (USGS) is reporting an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude in size and 6.8 km in depth, with an epicenter 19 km northwest of Round Valley at 5:24 p.m..

Did you feel it? You can see more specific quake information here, and report your findings to USGS.

Map of the quake’s epicenter from USGS