Headlines from history! Coast building boom, Covelo bear fight, Halloween parties abound: Mendocino Co. news from Oct. 1921

The Historical Society of Mendocino County, located in Ukiah, California, is a non-profit that collects, preserves, and shares the diverse history of Mendocino County. On-site is the Toney Archive, which houses their collection, and the Held-Poage Memorial Home. They are currently fundraising to digitize their collection. Contact them for more info at email: [email protected], phone: (707) 462 – 6969, address: 100 S. Dora St. Ukiah, CA 95482. All articles are directly copied from the original articles as they appeared in print in 1921.

COAST BANKS MERGE – The Mendocino Beacon. October 1, 1921

MENDOCINO – The Mendocino Bank of Commerce and the Fort Bragg Commercial Bank will merge today. The local bank will hearafter assume the name of the Mendocino Branch of The Fort Bragg Commercial Bank. The two institutions will be governed by the same set of officers and Board of Directors, but they will maintain separate office forces as at present. The officers of the combined banks will be Joshua Grindle, chairman of the Board of Directors; H. P. Preston, president; J. S. Ross, vice-president; A. J. Blackledge, cashier; George A. Lammers, manager of the Mendocino Branch Bank. The combined assets of the two institutions will be over one million dollars.

NEW THEATER OPENS – The Mendocino Beacon. October 22, 1921

FORT BRAGG – The American Legion which recently fitted up the Red Man’s hall for the purpose of conducting a moving picture theater, held their first show here last Sunday evening. It is understood that a record crowd was in attendance and that something in the neighborhood of 700 tickets were sold. The pictures were of the very best variety and the new enterprise was handled in a style which compares favorably with the best theaters in the northern part of the state.

ALBION NEWS – The Mendocino Beacon. October 22, 1921

ALBION – Herbert and Pesula this week delivered six tons of evaporated apples dried for them this season by Charles Price at the Albion Ridge drier near the Herbert place. This represents only the crop of earlier apples.

Tie-hauling is drawing to a close here. Robert Sullivan of Navarro Ridge Halfway House has about completed the delivery of fifteen thousand ties from his section which he has hauled with truck and team. Harris Bros. are just winding up the delivery of about a like number which they have brought in by truck from the Wainwright tie camp on Albion Ridge.

MELBURNE NEWS NOTES – The Mendocino Beacon. October 22, 1921

MELBURNE, October 20 – The “Social Whist Club” met on Saturday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Skiffington. The house is very prettily decorated with corn, pumpkins and other Hallowe’en decorations. Whist was played until midnight, then the Halloween feed of pumpkin pies, donuts, sandwiches, etc., followed by watermelon feed raided from that famous watermelon patch of Will Oppenlander.

WESTPORT NEWS – October 22, 1921 October 29, 1921

There will be a big Hallowe’en dance here on Saturday night at the arcade hall. A good time is looked for.

WANTED TO SQUARE-UP BEFORE WIFE ARRIVES – The Fort Bragg Advocate. October 26, 1921

FORT BRAGG – Avelina Pereira, who is employed as a clerk in the Manuel Freitas’ store, appeared in the Recorder Chapman’s court yesterday and pled guilty to a charge a Blind Pigging. He was fined $200.

Pereira’s case was set to come up next Tuesday but he explained to Judge Chapman that his wife was en route here from Europe and that he wanted to get the case straightened out before she got here. He also intimated that he didn’t want her to find him in jail upon arriving.

Pereira was arrested several months ago, it being his first offense.

$45,000 BOOM IN BUILDING, MANY NEW HOMES ARE BEING BUILT IN FORT BRAGG, LOTS ARE SELLING VERY FAST – The Fort Bragg Advocate. October 19, 1921

FORT BRAGG – Fort Bragg is experiencing the greatest home-building boom and it’s history. Twenty-eight dwellings come in the class of newly finished, under construction, or upon which extensive alterations and repairs have been made. It is conservatively estimated that this work will come to over $45,000.

Chris Kjeldsen is putting up an attractive bungalow at the corner of Pine and Stewart Streets.

Work has just been started on a colonial bungalow for Fred Greenough on his property on Main Street which faces the hospital.

Fred Maurer announces that he will erect an apartment house in the near future at the corner of Main and Fir Streets.

Pete Martelle is erecting a large bungalow on S. Franklin Street in this locality. Matt Sankovitch has made extensive improvements to his hotel and Mr. Luchessi has erected a bungalow. Frank Pardini has also built a garage.

Work has just been completed on Clyde Snow’s apartment house on Laurel Street, part of which was the former Cummings building.

Bernhard Zill is putting up a bungalow, adjoining his cigar factory, which faces Brush Street.

A large blacksmith shop is opening up on Redwood Avenue. The business will be conducted by the owner, A. V. Eklund.

J. E. Wilson and A. Lawrence have each just completed new homes on Whipple Street.

C. A. Curtis has the foundation down for a large bungalow, at the corner of Whipple and Pine.

New homes have been completed or are under construction on Corry Street by Frank Fernandez, John Peterson and Mr. Hilton.

Homes owned by Walter Parrish, Frank Wilson, Carl Junker, and the Beckman sanitarium have just lately or are being remodeled.

In the southeastern part of town, J. W. Tolle and Mrs. Mary Shaffer have each rebuilt homes. Joe Mandell, G. R. Erickson, Gus Burbeck and Messrs. Rossider and Pepper are putting up new homes, some of which are about completed.

Aner Mehtlan’s home in the Brandon addition is nearly finished, as are two attractive bungalows put up by Fred Maurer, they being the property of Audley Maurer and E. P. Hunt.

A fine front going up on Mr. Chapman‘s place of business on Main Street is taking definite shape and will be finished shortly.

Indications that quite a number more homes will go up in the section to the west of the City Park and upper grammar school as lots have been purchased in this locality by the following:

Phil O’Neill, Miss Lulu Turner, Mrs. Thomas Welch, Paul Racine, George Eldridge, Harold Bainbridge, Roy Waller, Ed Blanke, Fred Nelson, W. Larson, Henry A. I Holland, E. V. Adge, J. R. Silva, Mrs. H. A. Brown, and Mrs. Clara Saunders.

COVELO NOTES – Dispatch Democrat. October 28, 1921

COVELO – Wink Tar and Russell Taff, of Berkeley, Tom Duncan and Sid Wilburn, had an all day’s fight last week with a large bear at Horse Canyon, head of Mad River, during the fight, which ended the life of old bruin, Sid Wilburn’s fine dog was killed.

Raymond Hill had a dog crippled recently while hunting bear near North Fork.

Emmett Donohoe, Fred Donohoe, Leslie Fisher, Paul Gibson and Jim Cunningham came up from Ukiah Thursday. The Donohoe brothers and Lester Fisher will finish serving the new wagon road between the Hop and Barley ranch and John Rohrbough’s.

THE KOSMOS CLUB OBSERVES HALOWE’EN – Dispatch Democrat. October 28, 192

UKIAH – The Kosmos Club held the regular meeting, followed by a Hallowe’en “high jinks” at the home of Mrs. Geo. Jamison, on Wednesday evening. This home, so admirably adapted for such affairs, was converted into a variable witches grotto, with its traditional black cats, dragons and witches looking out from all sides, the entrances and corridors being illuminated with jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins, etc., all adding to the weirdness of the scene and had any “spooks” or “goblins” been in the vicinity they would’ve surely found that a real “at home” atmosphere prevailed. After a “cold reception” by the committee in charge, the “Witches Cauldron” was suggestively portrayed, followed by the presentation of “The Cavern Scene” from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth.” An illustrated story of “The Last Night of October,” was cleverly given and last, but not least the impersonation of “Huckleberry Finn” and “Tom Sawyer,” by Miss Gladys Anker and Miss Elsie Stipp. This made it a decided hit, and their audience was convulsed with laughter— in fact, the entire program was full of merriment and fun from start to finish, and reflected much credit on the capable committee, of which and Miss Anker was chairman. There were many original and unique costumes and characters portrayed, from the grotesque figure in sheet and pillowcase, to the uncanny old witch, with her peaked chin and her cane. The refreshments served of the “Hallowe’en” season, as well, and were served and truly “Hallowe’en style.”

