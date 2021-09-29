Resources now available for residents impacted by the Hopkins Fire — local assistance center event happening October 7

MENDOCINO Co., 9/29/21 — The Hopkins Fire, which began on September 12 in Calpella, destroyed or damaged more than 46 buildings including more than 30 residences. To help with recovery and rebuilding for those impacted by the fire, financial assistance and other resources are now available, and there will be a local assistance center set up by Mendocino County happening on October 7, 2021 in Redwood Valley.

A list of Hopkins Fire resources compiled by the county is available here, and households and individuals may be eligible for up to $1000 in financial assistance from North Coast Opportunities and the Community Foundation of Mendocino County (details below). Additional assistance will be available at the local assistance center event happening on October 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 8207 East Road in Redwood Valley, where representatives from state and local agencies and community organizations will be able to help residents connect with a variety of resources.

Here’s the announcement from North Coast Opportunities, followed by information about the local assistance center event from Mendocino County:

North Coast Opportunities (NCO) is offering financial assistance and other support services for individuals impacted by the Hopkins Fire. With funding from the Community Foundation’s Disaster Fund for Mendocino County, Calpella households who have experienced loss of home or property may be eligible to receive at least $1,000 in financial assistance. NCO and the Community Foundation have a history of collaborating to help Mendocino County community members facing disasters, most recently over the last 18 months to support families and individuals impacted by COVID-19, and in 2017, 2018, and 2020 after wildfires displaced hundreds of residents. “We are pleased to continue this partnership with the Community Foundation to serve the community,” said NCO Executive Director Patty Bruder. “Their ongoing support helps us provide a sense of stability and security for our individuals and families in times of disaster and uncertainty.” To apply for Hopkins Fire assistance through NCO, visit www.ncoinc.org. You may also leave a confidential message at the direct NCO disaster recovery line (707)-621-8817 and an NCO Disaster Case Manager will return your call, email [email protected], or pick up a paper application at the NCO offices at 413 North State Street in Ukiah, 9AM-3PM Monday through Friday. Applicants will be asked to provide documentation to verify their residency of Calpella to receive financial support. Required documentation may include a valid ID, verification of address in the form of a PG&E or utility bill, or a lease agreement. To support fire evacuees and survivors with a financial gift, you can make a donation to The Community Foundation’s Disaster Fund for Mendocino County at www.communityfound.org. The United Disaster Relief of Northern California, a donation and distribution center, is providing essential items and gift cards to those who were impacted by the Hopkins Fire. If you have been affected by a recent disaster such as the Hopkins Fire and need material goods, you can drop by the center at 1240 Airport Park Blvd. between 10AM and 2PM Monday through Friday. If you would like to donate items to the center, please call (707) 489-3970 or send an email to [email protected] to schedule an appointment. NCO is the Community Action Agency that serves Lake and Mendocino Counties, as well as parts of Humboldt, Sonoma, Del Norte, and Solano Counties. NCO reacts and adjusts to community needs, including disaster response and recovery. For more information visit www.ncoinc.org or call (707) 467-3200. NCO press release, Sept. 28, 2021

Here’s the information from Mendocino County about the local assistance center event:

The County of Mendocino, in partnership with state and local partners will host a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to provide services and resources for residents impacted by the 2021 Hopkins Fire.

The LAC provides a single location where those impacted by the fire can access available disaster assistance programs and services. This multi-agency event will include representatives from local, state, non-profit, and other support services agencies. Agencies will be announced as they are confirmed.

Redwood Valley: Thursday, October 7, 2021

When: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: 8207 East Rd, Redwood Valley, CA 95470 “Old Jehovah’s Witnesses church”

To slow the spread of COVID-19, masks are required. The County will follow social distancing guidelines, provide hand sanitizer, and conduct health screenings.

For more information, please contact the Disaster Recovery Team at (707) 234-6303 or [email protected]