Traffic now open on Highway 101 south of Willits after fatal vehicle collision (updated 2:25 p.m.)

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. — The road is now open.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — One-way traffic is now open according to WPD, although there are still delays in the area, please drive slowly any use caution.

UPDATE 12:26: A hard closure is still in place to allow emergency responders to access the scene, and southbound traffic is being redirected to Baechtel Road, according to updates provided by the Willits Police Department (WPD):

WILLITS, 9/12/21 — A temporary road closure is in place in both directions on Highway 101 south of Willits near mile marker 42, at the Ridgewood grade near the Howard Forest CalFire station, due to a vehicle collision, being called the “Howard Incident.” Traffic will also be rerouted near the intersection with State Route 20 west at the intersection with the Willits bypass. Multiple injuries are being reported due to the collision, as well as one possibly fatality, and medical responders are on the way to the scene including a REACH air ambulance.

Right now there is no information as to when the road will be re-opened. We will update as ore information becomes available.