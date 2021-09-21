Headlines from history: Apple show, grape picking prices, new construction — Mendocino County history, September 1921

The Historical Society of Mendocino County, located in Ukiah, California, is a non-profit that collects, preserves, and shares the diverse history of Mendocino County. On-site is the Toney Archive, which houses their collection, and the Held-Poage Memorial Home. They are currently fundraising to digitize their collection. Contact them for more info at email: [email protected], phone: (707) 462 – 6969, address: 100 S. Dora St. Ukiah, CA 95482.

SHOW IS STRANDED — Mendocino Beacon, September 10, 1921

UKIAH – The dog and pony show that came to Ukiah last week is stranded here while the manager of the show is lying sick in bed at the Palace Hotel and the performers are picking hops. They came to town for a two-night stand without any advance advertising and there was a very small attendance, and that fact, coupled with the sickness of the manager, held them up here. The show is camped on a vacant lot in Ukiah being cared for by some of the performers. It is claimed that the show has been on the road for 25 years and that this is the first difficulty that they have had in that time in keeping their dates and continuing on the road.

DRY LAW VIOLATORS UP AGAINST STIFF FEDERAL FINE — Mendocino Beacon, September 10, 1921

MENDOCINO COUNTY – Offenders of the dry law in some parts of Mendocino County who have been arrested and convicted, or who have pleaded guilty during the period since national prohibition went into effect, were given a surprise, when they, or some of them at least, received an official envelope containing a bill from Uncle Sam in the amount of $1000 added to the fine they already paid, and in some instances penalties were attached to the $1000. The $1000 is in the nature of a yearly license or liquor sales.

A man who had pleaded guilty to a violation of the Volstead law at the hands of the federal authorities exhibited the demand sent him by the government for $1000 tax, and to it was added $69 in the form of a penalty. If a man was convicted or pleaded guilty to a disobedience of the Federal prohibition law in June 1920, or who disobeyed again in July 1921, the government’s imposition for the offenses will be $2000, rate of $1000 a year.

There are a number of Northern California violators who will have to meet this additional penalty imposed by the government.

This regulation of the International Revenue Department is retroactive and dates back to the time the national probation law went into effect.

APPLE FAIR ATTRACTIONS — Mendocino Beacon, September 17, 1921

MENDOCINO – The Farmers and Apple Growers Association will hold their Tenth Annual Fair in their pavilion in Mendocino, October 26th to 29th inclusive. Cash prices will be awarded to those who bring in the best of each class on the same basis as in former years, they will be first and second prizes. If everyone will help to the best of their ability, with exhibits and some assistance, this should be a banner year.

This year we aim to add other attractions besides the exhibits. An oval track is being graded about one mile around. It will be put in the first class condition, kept wet and packed. On this track we aim to have automobile races, horse races, both running and trotting, and motor-cycle races, finishing with two ball games and Rodeo, open to anyone in Mendocino County.

The first will be two or more auto races in classes, First prize $150; Second price is $75; Third prize $25. Entry fee $20. For stock cars only and owned in Mendocino County. After the races will come two motor-cycle races, first and only prize $50. Entry fee $5. Automobiles and motor-cycles to make twenty-five laps of the track. Next will be the horse races, both running and trotting, best two in three, once around the track. First prize $75; Second prize $25. Entry fee $10.

The committee reserves the right to bar any entry for cause. All who may wish to take part in the races, should register with the secretary at least ten days before the race is ready for a tryout. For further information write to the secretary of the association. A. BROWN

“MOVIE” TROOP COMING — Mendocino Beacon, September 17, 1921

MENDOCINO – A troop of actors from the R. A. Walsh Company are expected here next week and will use the different lumber plants along the coast as a setting for their play, “Kindred of the Dust”. This is one of Peter B. Kyne’s famous novels and it is the opinion of the directors of the company that this section as well suited for the story.

GRAPE PICKING PRICES FIXED — Mendocino Beacon, September 24, 1921

UKIAH – Local grape growers at a meeting recently held fixed the price for picking this year at $3 and $3.50 a ton. The grape crop is reported to have suffered a little injury from the recent rain and prices are very good so that vineyardists will have a profitable year.

OLD WILLITS LANDMARK RAZED FOR NEW BUILDING — Ukiah Dispatch Democrat, September 9, 2021

WILLITS, Sept. 5 – This morning workmen started to wreck the old Irvine & Muir Lumber Company’s store preparatory to the erection of their new department store building. The old store was one of our landmarks and was about 50 years old. About 25 years ago wings were built on either side of it, but the building had long become a back number. The company has moved their stock of goods into their new warehouse in the rear of the store and will do business there until the new store is completed. This warehouse is by far the finest warehouse in this county and it’s fireproof. The warehouse is 80 x 102 feet and has a driveway through the center of it. The walls are of brick, the floor concrete, the windows have iron frames with burglarproof glass the glass is opaque with woven wire in the center of it.

REDWOOD VALLEY NEWS NOTES — Ukiah Dispatch Democrat, September 2, 2021

REDWOOD VALLEY – Hoppicking begun in both the local yards Monday. The hops have to be picked clean this year as crews are not very large. Small batches are being received at the kilns. Alec Kauhannen is again field boss for the Smith-Finnish Colony crew. Carl Anderson is the boss for Kirk Ford and Bert Hinton’s crew. The yield of the hops appears to be rather light this year.

TAKES MEDALS — Ukiah Dispatch Democrat, September 23, 2021

UKIAH – Ukiah Milling Co. took first place for white flour and whole wheat flour in competition with the best and largest flower mills of the state, at the state fair which closed recently at Sacramento. The gold medal awards speak well for the ability of Mr. Maguire, the owner and miller. His particular blends were pronounced perfect by the judges. The samples were taken from stock sacks at the mill. The award is another victory for Ukiah in Mendocino county in an agricultural way.

BIGGERS PUTTING UP $22,000 BANK BLDG. — Fort Bragg Advocate, September 21, 1921

COVELO – A. W. Biggers was here from Covelo this week where he is engaged in putting up a concrete post office and bank. Concrete is now being poured for the post office, which is a $7500 structure. The bank will be 48 x 56 feet in dimensions and will cost $22,000 complete.