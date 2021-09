MENDOCINO Co., 9/9/21 — Fire crews are responding to what is being described as a “commercial vehicle” or a trailer on fire in a trailer park located at the 700 block of East Gobbi Street in Ukiah. Multiple people may be injured with second or third degree burns, according to scanner traffic. The fire, called the “Gobbi IC” is currently contained, and multiple ambulances are en route.

According to scanner traffic, one adult and two juveniles may have received injuries in the fire.