Fire crews responding to Rock IC south of Hopland, wildfire burning in difficult to access location (Updated: 1:15 a.m.)

UPDATE: 1:15 a.m. — Fire crews on the scene have been scoutiing the fire out from a number of locations to determine the best approach to containing the blaze. Overall, the fire has been moving at a slow rate of spread, and the last estimate put the size at about 30 – 40 acres. The fire is several miles west of Highway 101 and roughly five miles south of Hopland, with access on Cloverdale Peak Road. Cal Fire has also requested a helicopter for a night air attack.

UPDATE: 9/10/21 12:15 a.m. — Firefighters have not yet made access to the wildfire, and scanner traffic indicates they’re experiencing a “log jam.” Crews attempting to reach the scene are working with ranchers to gain access. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed lightning activity in the area via Nixle.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/9/21 — Fire crews are currently responding to a vegetation fire south of Hopland, possibly started by lightning, called the “Rock Fire.” The fire is in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 101 and Elena’s Rock Shop, roughly five miles south of Hopland, which appears to be how they named it. The fire was reported around 11:06 p.m., according information from to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, but as of 11:30 p.m. firefighters were still looking for a way to access the scene of the fire.

Live-cam footage of the fire is available online at alertwildfire.org.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.