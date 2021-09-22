Fall plant sale at Mendocino College happening online now through October 15

MENDOCINO Co., 9/21/21 — Mendocino College’s plant sale is a beloved event, and in order to maintain public safety guidelines during the pandemic and keep the popular plant sales going, the plant sale will be taking orders online this fall, and allowing customers to schedule times to pick-up plants curbside.

The sale opened yesterday, September 20, and will continue through October 15, 2021. You can order plants online at www.mendocino.edu/plant-sale, and pick-ups can occur 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the greenhouses at the Ukiah campus, located at 1000 Hensley Creek Road.

All sales will go to support the agriculture department, which organizes the sale. Contact Jake Kyle at [email protected] with any questions.