Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center will not open winter shelter this year

A person in Ukiah. (Josh Bowers / for The Mendocino Voice)

MENDOCINO Co., 8/20/21 — The Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center, which has operated a winter shelter Im Fort Bragg in past years, has announced via a statement that the organization does not plan to operate a winter shelter in this coming winter. Last year, according to the statement, the shelter served 32 individuals and cost over $103,000 to operate from January 1 through March 31, 2021, and cites costs, staffing challenges, and changes in the organization as reasons the shelter will not be planned for this winter.

The announcement concludes, “MCHC is hopeful that a new coalition of interested community members will work together to consider  other possibilities to address these unmet needs.”

Here’s the full statement:

The past year and a half of the pandemic has been a great challenge to the entire community. However,  it is gratifying that great resilience and creativity in keeping friends and neighbors safe has also been  actualized during these hardships. Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center (MCHC) is very grateful for the  continuing support shown for their organization and the people that they support experiencing  homelessness and other conditions related to poverty.  

From January 1 to March 31,2021, despite many obstacles, MCHC was able to provide a three-month  Winter Shelter for those living rough. MCHC would like to acknowledge and thank Trinity Lutheran and  Coast Christian Churches for the use of their facilities; the Mendocino Jewish Community, Fort Bragg  First Presbyterian, Grace Community churches and others for providing hot soups every weekend.  Mendocino County and the Continuum of Care designated the funding for the shelter and City of Fort  Bragg paid for a wage enhancement that helped motivate job seekers to apply. In addition, the loyal  MCHC employees who have continued to provide all services of the organization all year also deserve  recognition for their efforts and the vital nature of their work. 

Historically, the organization is based on the idea that people have setbacks and challenges in their lives  and find themselves in extreme poverty, houseless and hungry. The Hospitality House was established  to help people with their basic survival needs while providing support and resource services to help  individuals and families get back on their feet and off the streets.  

Much of homelessness is fueled by economic conditions and lack of adequate housing, but also by  despair, domestic violence, mental illness, and substance use issues. 365 days a year, the Hospitality  House provides shelter, food, showers, and laundry facilities for those in need. MCHC has added ser vices over the years including housing navigation, Specialty Mental Health Services, vocational training  and group classes, access to phones, internet, mail delivery, 24 Transitional Housing beds, and a Street  Medicine program. People who benefit most from these services are those who are able and willing to  participate in a “path to personal wellness”.  

Unfortunately, people with serious mental illness and/or addiction issues often do not have the capac ity for “finding that path” without more assistance. Assistance that MCHC is not funded to provide. The  need for sheltering those who experience protracted and short-term street level homelessness, but who  are not able or willing to use the services of the Hospitality House or Center is an acute issue here and  elsewhere, that is particularly critical during inclement weather. The Coast Winter Shelter has saved the  lives of many of those individuals over the years. 

This past season, the Winter Shelter served approximately 32 individuals – 19 of whom have utilized the  Winter Shelter in more than one previous season. There was only one intake for Specialty Mental Health  Services. All Winter Shelter guests have been assessed for Coordinated Entry with only a hand-ful  

keeping a subsequent appointment with a Housing Case Manager. Most of those who utilized last  season’s Winter Shelter have not been seen at the Hospitality Center since the program ended. It is very  disappointing that the majority of those who use the Winter Shelter refuse all but the bare minimum  required to receive shelter and the success rate for remaining off the streets long term when the Winter  Shelter closes each year is dismal.  

The cost for the Winter Shelter this past year was $103,473 for three months of operation. This is just  under half of the annual operating budget for the Hospitality House for one year – a program that  shelters 24 people year-round and that MCHC struggles to fund year after year. Additionally, the cost of  the Winter Shelter was twice the cost of the Transitional Housing annual operating budget – a pro-gram,  which is self-funded, operates on a shoestring budget, and shelters an additional 24 people year-round.  The average nightly stays at the Winter Shelter this season were only 5 individuals per night.  

Even pre-COVID, MCHC had trouble staffing the temporary Coast Winter Shelter. Every year, few ap applicants are qualified for this work. This season was no different even with the COFB wage  enhancement. This creates a burden of additional duties placed on staff already working full time in  their year-round duties.  

The Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center (MCHC) staff and board have seriously grappled with the is-sue  of providing this temporary service for several years. The Winter Shelter has always been a very  complicated and demanding program for the entire organization. This past year highlighted that  extreme difficulty. After much deliberation and anguish, the MCHC Board of Directors has made the  difficult decision not to operate the Winter Shelter for the upcoming season.  

The statement from Executive Director, Paul Davis , states: “Between the ongoing uncertainty around  finding staff and program locations, the extra demands on staff, safety and liability issues, and the dis parity of expense and delayed payments between Winter Shelter and year-round shelter programs, we  do not feel it is responsible for our organization to operate the Winter Shelter this season. MCHC has  embarked on a new management structure, and we are working on strengthening our strategic goals.  We intend to focus our funding and staff attention on the services and programs MCHC provides year round that support and help people in this community move forward with their lives. Those who suffer  from untreated addictions and mental health issues resulting in intractable street level home-lessness,  need a different level of service than what is offered by the Winter Shelter or our other ser-vices. There  must be another way or other types of services to address this critical need.”  

MCHC is hopeful that a new coalition of interested community members will work together to consider  other possibilities to address these unmet needs. 

Please contact [email protected] or call (707) 961-0172 x1100 for more information.

