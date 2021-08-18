Forward progress stopped on Timber Fire

MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/21 — Forward progress has been stopped on the Timber Fire, a vegetation fire located at the 31000 block off Sherwood Road and Timber Road past the Third Gate portion of Brooktrails in the Willits area. Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings, which were called off at 5:15 a.m., but traffic may be restricted on Timber Road and on Sherwood Road at Third Gate while fire crews respond to the fire.

Initial scanner reports indicate that at least one structure may have been damaged.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office sent several Nixle alerts during the course of the fire which can be found here. Deputies went door to door during the evacuations and also used the high-low siren to alert residents.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.