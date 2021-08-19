Fire crews responding to fires in Laytonville and Talmage

UPDATE 9:22 p.m. — The sheriff’s office has sent a Nixle alert concerning another fire that is ongoing on Yokayo Ranch Road and Old River Road in Talmage in the Ukiah area, also requesting situational awareness. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire in the Laytonville vicinity was a vehicle fire that is under control. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/21 — Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the vicinity of Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville, near mile marker 75 on Highway 101, called the “Hog Farm IC” that is about a half acre in size and growing at a slow rate of spread, according to scanner traffic. Some evacuations may be underway.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has requested people in the area maintain situational awareness in case the conditions change, and to avoid the area if possible.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.