Evacuations called in Clearlake for “Cache Fire”

MENDOCINO Co., 8/17/21 — The Cache Fire in Clearlake, a wildland fire that is threatening structures and began at 6th Avenue and Cache Creek, has led to evacuations and possible road closures in the Clearlake area. Fire crews were initially dispatched to the fire around 12:30 p.m., and current reports are that at least 30 acres have burned. An air response is also underway.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kelseyville High School. Evacuations are ongoing at Lower Lake elementary school, where students are currently being loaded onto buses and according to scanner traffic, students had been evacuated from both the elementary school and the high school by 2 p.m.

We will not be updating frequently on this fire as it is out of our regular coverage area, but we recommend following Cal Fire Lake-Napa Unit and the Nixle alerts from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for ongoing evacuation and road closure information. Evacuations and updates are also being posted to the Lake County emergency information map, available here.

The fire is spreading rapidly and so details are changing quickly — please avoid the area and maintain situational awareness if possible. Additional information is available from the Lake County News.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.

