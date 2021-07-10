Small vegetation fire burning off 1 near Leggett (updated 12:45am)

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — Many resources have been recalled as firefighters have the fire well in hand. They’ll remain on the scene for mop up.

UPDATE 11:57 a.m. — The first firefighters arrived at about 11:57 a.m. and reported back a quarter acre fire with a slow rate of spread in the timber understory.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/10/21 — A wildfire is burning just off SR-1 about four miles west of Leggett, with a substantial dispatch of fire resources on the way and aircraft already departed from the Ukiah Airport.

The fire was called in at about 11:38 a.m. and was described as a spot just off the side of the road, so likely caused by a vehicle. As of 11:50 a.m. it does not appear that firefighters are yet on the scene.