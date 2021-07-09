Heat warning declared for swath of Mendocino, flex alert issued for Fri. afternoon — potential for record temps, Ukiah may surpass 110

WILLITS, 7/9/21 — The string of record breaking heatwaves continues, and while the forecast for this weekend is not as severe as the heatwave that killed hundreds from heat-stroke in the Pacific Northwest, the coming days promise to be dangerously hot.

Ukiah is forecast to hit break 110 degrees on Saturday, and a flex alert has been issued for today, and an excessive heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for essentially all of inland Mendocino County from this afternoon through Sunday evening, with Saturday forecast to be hottest, though Sunday will also be extremely hot.

As of 2 p.m. the temperature in Ukiah had already hit 106 degrees.

Indeed, this heatwave may be particularly dangerous because overnight lows are expected to remain fairly high meaning that people (and buildings) will not have as much of a chance to cool back down.

The city of Ukiah is opening a cooling center at the Ukiah Conference Center for people who need water and AC.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Friday afternoon through Sunday evening for Trinity, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. pic.twitter.com/RpC7z9fUka — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) July 8, 2021

The flex alert, indicating that California’s should attempt to conserve electricity, has been declared from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Californians are asked to do things like delaying using major appliances (washer machines, dish washers, well-pumps, etc.) until later in the day, and to keep the thermostat high.

Such alerts are issued by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO), the independent organization which manages the electrical grid, when spikes in electricity usage have the potential to tax the system. Of course, the main increase in electrical consumption during heatwaves is from power-hungry air conditioners. But other things are straining California’s electrical system, from a decline in hydroelectric power due to low-flows through dams in this drought year (including Coyote Valley Dam), to increased demand for power from well-pumps that are having to pull from ever deeper underground.

And if it seems like it is getting hotter, with this string of heatwaves hitting the state this early in the summer, that’s because it is. This June 2021 was officially the hottest June ever recorded in the state of California.

Here is some information about heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink

Here is the flex alert announcement from PG&E:

State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat Wave Set to Increase Energy Demand Across the West

Operator’s Flex Alert Requests Voluntary Conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

You Can Take Simple Actions to Reduce the Strain on the Power Supply

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—With extreme temperatures forecast across much of California on Friday (July 9), the state’s grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity tomorrow afternoon and evening to help ease the strain on the grid during crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available.

The Flex Alert, called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), was issued Thursday and will be in effect on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator is forecasting an higher electric load, and energy supply forecasted to be tighter than expected on Friday., primarily from heavy air-conditioning use due to the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings through the weekend for many regions within PG&E’s service territory. The grid operator’s statewide Flex Alert for Friday asks all Californians to work together and conserve.

The grid operator noted that when Flex Alerts were called in mid-June and during last summer’s regional heat wave in August and September, consumers answered the call and collectively made a significant reduction in their energy use. That allowed grid operators to avoid or limit possible rotating power outages that can become necessary when demand for electricity outstrips capacity.

Saving Energy at Home

Here are five ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can cut their power use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on for everyone:

Pre-cool your home or workspace. Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.

Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan. Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.

Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool. When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.

If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home. Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.

Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home. Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs.

Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs. Charge your EVs outside peak hours. Along with using large appliances, remember to charge your electric vehicle in the morning or after 9 p.m.

Along with using large appliances, remember to charge your electric vehicle in the morning or after 9 p.m. Clear the area around your AC unit: Your air-conditioning unit will operate more efficiently if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner’s outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Saving Energy at Your Office or Business

If you’re working in an office setting, CAISO recommends the following:

Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternately, look for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day.

Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off screens when not in use.

Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch them off when the day is done.

As you leave the office, get in the habit of checking to make sure computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment is fully shut down. If possible, switch them off at the power strip to ensure they are no longer draining energy.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs, totaling about 261,000 enrolled PG&E customers.

PG&E’s website includes detailed information on these programs, which allow residential customers and business customers to save energy and money.

Customers can actively help by shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours. Conservation can lower demand and reduce the duration of possible power interruptions.

PG&E’s in-house meteorologists say a significant heat wave will develop primarily across California’s interior beginning Friday, as high pressure builds over the region. Meteorologists forecast that the most pronounced extreme heat will occur in the Central Valley and other inland valleys, where highs could reach 105 degrees to 114 degrees.

PG&E is prepared for this extreme heat and, based on forecasts, doesn’t anticipate issues meeting increased demand for power.

Also, at this time, the grid operator has not indicated that it plans to call for rotating outages. PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but the company’s meteorology team will continuously monitor conditions.

PG&E also urges customers to stay safe during this heat wave. The company funds cooling centers throughout its service area to help customers escape the heat and cool off. To find a center near you click here or call 1-877-474-3266.

