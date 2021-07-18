Headlines from history! Parades, fires, and women bootleggers — Mendocino Co. news from July, 1921

The Historical Society of Mendocino County, located in Ukiah, California, is a non-profit that collects, preserves, and shares the diverse history of Mendocino County. On-site is the Toney Archive, which houses their collection, and the Held-Poage Memorial Home. They are currently fundraising to digitize their collection. Contact them for more info at email: [email protected], phone: (707) 462 – 6969, address: 100 S. Dora St. Ukiah, CA 95482.

Dispatch Democrat. July 1, 1921 – INFORMATION FILED AGAINST WENDLING BLIND PIGGERS

WENDLING – Information was filed by District Attorney McCowan this week against several alleged bootleggers of Wendling. Annie Mariani is accused of two counts, one for making a sale and one for maintaining a place where intoxicating liquor was sold. Mrs. Betti was accused of four sales and one maintenance charge. Mrs. Gialdini will face trial on one sale and one maintenance charge, while E. Capelli is accused on one maintenance charge.

Dispatch Democrat. July 29, 1921 – WOMEN BOOTLEGGERS GET FINES OF $100

Lack of quarters in the county jail for women inmates saved from a jail sentence last Friday Mrs. Amelia Gialdini and Mrs. Elenia Betti, female bootleggers of Wendling. Both entered pleas of guilty and Judge Preston fined them $100 each. The judge intimated that had there been suitable quarters for their incarceration in the county jail, jail sentences would’ve been given along with the fines.

Dispatch Democrat. July 8, 1921 – FIRE AT HOSPITAL; 12 PATIENTS MISSING

TALMAGE – Fire which broke out about 12:45 this morning at Mendocino State Hospital at Talmage gutted the top floor of the north wing of the main building, part of the wards for the violent male insane. All were gotten out safely, but about 12 escaped and were still at large at an early hour this morning. A telephone message was sent to the Ukiah fire department for help and a large number of townspeople responded, taking 400 feet of hose; the fire was confined the north wing.

The Mendocino Beacon. July 9, 1921 – MENDOCINO STATE HOSPITAL TO HAVE NEW BUILDING

TALMAGE – According to a recent dispatch to the city papers within a brief time, it is believed, plans will be started for a new administration building at Talmage on the grounds of the Mendocino State Hospital. At the present time there are about 1250 patients in the institution. Of this number 233 are men who have been sent to Talmage by the Government, following collapse in the war.

The Mendocino Beacon. July 16, 1921 – OLD LANDMARK BEING REMOVED

MENDOCINO – The old Catholic Church which has stood for so many years in the northeastern part of town is being torn down this week. It served for many years as a site for the Government Coast and Geodetic Survey and for a time it was questionable as to whether the government would allow it to be destroyed. Charles boil is doing the work this week.

Dispatch Democrat. July 8, 1921 – CELEBRATION WAS ONE OF THE BEST HELD IN UKIAH

UKIAH – Despite the fact that nearly every community in the county celebrated the Fourth of July within itself, the largest crowd ever gathered in Ukiah, assembled here for the three-day celebration held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and by its presence made possible what is said to be the best celebration of a nation’s birthday ever known in this section.

Fort Bragg and Willits celebrated together, and Potter Valley also held a separate celebration, but in the huge crowd which assembled in Ukiah to worship at the shrine of Liberty, residents from all sections of the county could be noticed. Many motorists from Santa Rosa, and the bay district, as well as campers and tourists who happen to be in this vicinity helped to swell the crowd and aided in making the entire celebration one that will long be remembered, and as a matter of fact, one that will be looked upon in the future, as the high water mark, by which all future celebrations are judged.

Saturday morning the crowd begin to assemble, and from that time until the home waltz was played on Monday evening, there was no abating the number of persons who were present to make merry and to pay tribute once more to the greatest of all national holidays, nor was the patriotic spirit wilted by the scorching heat with which the sun shone out on all three days of the celebration.

The parade which took place and was the feature of the celebration on Monday, is said to have been one of the most magnificent spectacles of gorgeous decoration, color and originality to ever be held in Ukiah or the north. First honors went to the American Legion float, first in line, with Mrs. Madeline Nelson, portraying Liberty Enlightening the World, a replica of the famous statue which is the symbol of the “promised land” and which guards the outer portals of the New York harbor. On the same float rode Mrs. N. M. Anker, dressed in the full uniform of a Red Cross nurse. Harold De Motte and Guy Heryford, Roy German and Willis Prather, representing the sailor, the soldier and the marine, were grouped around Liberty, and close at hand stood Uncle Sam, cleverly portrayed by Will Van Dyke.

The parade formed at 10 o’clock on School Street. First came the marshal George P. Anderson and his aides, riding horses decked with the national colors. Next in line where the speakers of the day in Judge Hugh Preston’s car. The city officials followed next, and the band, next in line, furnished music for the marching. Mrs. Lulu Wilson led a band of horseman and women, who acted as escorts to the American Legion float and were next in line.

The women and girls who rode in the section included Mrs. M. Whitney, Mrs. H. L. Cameron, Miss Lola Ball, Miss Julia Kunzler, Miss Wilma Ward, Mrs. Joseph Weselsky, Miss Harriet Moore, Miss Viola Hale and Miss Louise Dowlen.

The horses were all decorated alike with bands of white covered with fresh green strands. The writers wore white skirts and white jackets with black patent leather belts and sailor hats. This group at the head of the parade was one of the finest sections and added a touch the only fine horse is driven by fine riders can give. The credit of this group is due to Mrs. Lulu Wilson.

The following cars were entered for prices:

Group Entries: American Legion, Saturday Afternoon Club, St. John’s M. E. Church, Parent-Teacher Association, Girls Marching Group entered by the Child Welfare Section of the Saturday Afternoon Club, Boys from the Convent.

Private Cars: Miss Redwine, Mrs. Ed. Davis, Mrs. Bromley and Mrs. Beales, Mrs. Barker and Mrs. A. F. Moulton, Mrs. Foster, Miss Norgard, Ira Spitler, Bill Espee, Gertrude Steiert, mule and cart; P. Massotti, Mr. Moore, two white Shetlands and cart.

The Saturday Afternoon Club float entered by a committee consisting of Mrs. G. W. Stout, Mrs. J. A. Jamison and Mrs. J. L. Brown, was the winner of the second prize. The motto “Be A Booster” was carried out in this float which was a pink and white creation with a green base. Four little lads in white suits stood at the four corners, tossing literature boosting Mendocino County‘s products into the crowd as they passed. The boys were Jack and Billy Martensen, Myron Brazier and Jimmy Smith. Standing at the front of the float, was Standley Hildreth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lew Hildreth. This tiny boy, representing as he did, the future citizen of the state supported a framework bearing the significant words, now the motto of the entire northern part of the state “Be A Booster.” A garden pergola banked with blossoms and vines was formed at the back. Little Misses Orletta Hawn, Bernie Matthews and Barbara and Roberta Hutson occupied swings on the sides of the pergola. Seven of the most charming young ladies of the county escorted the float as it moved down the street under the guidance of Logan Anker. They were Misses Lurline Jamison, Ila Ruddick, Stella Sandelin, Vivian Green, Rowena Owsley, Evelyn Redemeyer and Laura Ford. They wore pink organdie dresses with pink hats to match and carried booster pennants.

The decorated cars which followed the elaborate floats were symbolical of the section of California, and of the day which all were celebrating. Banked with flowers, and with the national colors, automobile after automobile passed along the line of march, each receiving a fitting ovation from the throngs which lined the streets. It was difficult to judge which of the creations was the most beautiful, so marvelously had the owners worked with hand and brain to achieve the original and artistic. Prizes in the decorated auto class were awarded as follows: 1st prize, Mrs. A. F. Moulton and Mrs. Barker; 2nd prize, Mrs. William Bromley and Mrs. Beale; 3rd prize, Esther Redwine; 4th prize, Mrs. L. H. Foster; 5th prize, Mrs. Emma Norgard; 6th prize, Mrs. Helen Dewey and Mrs. H. E .Davis.

One car in the prize winning group deserving special mention was that Miss Esther Redwine. The lines, coloring in general effect we are exquisite and showed careful planning and much work. At the rear of the car was a delicate canopy laced and fringed in lavendar and pink. Starting beneath the canopy was a parasol in the same colors and over the radiator the canopy was duplicated in smaller form. On top of the parasol were clustered roses of pink and lavendar and these roses in pastel shades outlined the car and were caught in graceful clusters here and there. The body of the car was entirely covered with fringe paper in pastel shades and the wheels were done in the four shades with roses on the hubs.

Within the car the same beautiful combination is carried out in the gowns of the occupants. Miss Esther Redwine wore lavendar organdie with a lavendar hat. Valverta Eversole and Pauline Steiert were in pink organdie; Marjorie Smith wore lavendar and the two little Vincent girls, Paula and Phyllis, were gowned in yellow. The children wore in their hair large bows of gauze, the color of their gowns. The entire effect was one of charm and beauty.

The commercial section of the parade was a lasting credit to the enterprise of the merchants of this community. As a whole it was easily comparable to the prize sections of the line of march and there were a number of entries in the section, the voluntary contribution of the commercial industries of Ukiah, that would doubtless have been prize winners in the other sections.

The organizations that combined to make this section memorable in the annals of the celebration were California Grape Products Co., Langland Hospital, City Bakery, Ukiah Ice Works, Payne’s Shoe Hospital, Associated Oil Co., Ukiah Milling Co., J. H. Barker & Son, B. L. Cleland, D. H. Brown, McKesson‘s Cyclery, LaPorte Planing Mill, Ukiah Farmers’ Club, Moulton Bros.

Probably the most elaborate in the group from the point of view of significance to the product typified was that of the California Grape Products. This exhibit was carried from the plant to the distribution of the product, shown in the vines which adorn the car to the map which signified the general distribution of the product from the headquarters in Ukiah. About 200 cans of Caligrapo were used on the float arranged in tiers; the boxes showed the packing process and portrayed in large letters the name of Ukiah. Embedded in the vines of the map of California was carried out in the national colors, and printed on this map in large letters was Ukiah with Caligrapo flowing through it. A. Perelli-Minetti and his son, Whitney Minetti rode on the float.

The Langland Hospital float was a joy along the entire line of march and made the most human appeal of any in the entire group. It was led by the hospital machine converted into an ambulance and driven by Mr. and Mrs. S. B. Black. On the float itself was carried out in perfect detail a hospital nursery; on the table was a pillow, scales, basin, all the equipment of a nursery, presided over by Miss Ethel Chandler, a graduate of the General Hospital in Boston. The nurse dressed, and undressed, and bathed the baby eighteen times on the line of march. When the float left the hospital the stork carrying the baby in the time honored way was perched on the top of a chimney which raised itself above the roof of the float. En route to the parade a low hanging tree swept this crowning feature of the float from its place, greatly to the disappointment of those who had put many hours of work into its construction. Four large American flags were also swept from their mornings. The stork which came in for special attention by onlookers was the work of Mrs. Austin Smith.

A surprise that delighted the children and interested grown-ups along the route of the parade was the City Bakery’s contribution to the general festivities. More than 100 dozen cookies in small sacks were thrown to the people as the float passed. George, Jack, William and Max Ley of Redwood Valley and Glenn Oxspring, of Ukiah, dressed as bakers in white cap and apron, and two girls, Miss Alma Lee Taylor and Miss Hilda Klemm, store girls with aprons and eaps, treated the audience to freshly baked cookies. The float was decorated with flags and bunting, loaves of bread and strings of donuts along the rear. B. Klemm proprietor of the bakery, directed the formation of the float.

Carrying out the idea of Ceres and Pomona surrounded with fruits, flowers and greens, the Ukiah Farmers’ Club entered a most unique float. Sylvia Bernhard as Ceres was dressed in green with red poppies in her hair and carried a basket of fruit. Lucille Moore as Pomona was attired in white with a wreath of Shasta daisies on her head and she carried carnations.

The contribution of the Ukiah Ice Works was patriotic, appropriate to the firm entering a most attractive in every feature. A large American flag showed the stars and stripes from the heart of a large square of ice; and in another frozen cake were seen many bottles of soda. The truck was splendidly decorated in the national colors and carried at the four corners, soldier boys, one of whom was Glenn Poole, well known captain of the local baseball team. The truck was driven by West Martin.

One entry that could well have entered the prize section was the car entered by the Ukiah Milling Company. The body of the car was in black and yellow paneling. The tender was draped with orange and covered most gracefully with unthreshed wheat. Standing in front rode a huge kewpie, four feet tall, holding aloft a flag in one hand and a stock of wheat in the other. Streamers of yellow and a large parasol of yellow and black added to the effectiveness of the entry. Riding in the car or Mrs. T. W. Maguire and Mrs. T. C. Maguire.

One of the cleverest ideas in the entire parade was carried out by the Payne Shoe Hospital. The smallness of the entry lent add a charm. A diminutive stretcher was filled with shoes, large and small; it was carried by two small stretcher bearers and walking demurely by the side was a little old doctor, whiskers, derby hat, satchel and all. It brought forth the best laugh on the route and much applause.

A number of firms came into the parade with trucks, cars or bicycles decorated artistically in red, white and blue. Among these were the Associated Oil Company with its oil tank gaily decorated and carrying in large letters above “Cycol.”

McKesson”s Cyclery entered a car and it was due to Mr. J. M. McKesson that the group of eight boys riding decorated bicycles brought up the rear of the parade. Among the riders of the wheels were Elston Holland, who won the prize offered for the best decorated wheel, Billie Lawton, Billie Benges, Thomas Scholl, Leslie Smith.

LaPorte Planing Mill added a well decorated patriotic car. J. H. Barker & Son and Moulton Bros. each entered tractors; the former an International driven by Uncle Cy and the latter a Cletrac driven by Lynn Richey.

Boys from the Albertinum’s orphanage, led by Rev. Father Leo of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, marched in the organization group and won the third prize. Over 100 boys, each caring an American flag, and with the national colors draped across their shoulders, they made one of the most impressive spectacles of the parade, as they moved along and perfect cadence and rhythm.

Honorable Seth Millington, former district attorney of Colusa County made the address of the day, speaking along patriotic lines and stressing especially the necessity of obedience to the law. Bolshevism and those who spread “Red” propaganda were flayed by Millington who characterized them as the “most dangerous force which threatens the very foundations of our government.”

George Johnson, who had general charge of the barbecue which took place at the grove on Monday at noon, estimated that well over 4000 persons were served with choice meats, bread and coffee. 3000 pounds of beef and mutton were barbecued, 250 gallons of coffee, and 275 loaves of bread were served. S. A. Richie, king of barbecueists, cooked the meat. Johnson was assisted in carving by Lilburn Gibson, A. L. Reynolds, W. W. Bowen, Harvey Thorne and William Ornbaun. I. M. Brazier directed the serving, assisted by members of the local fire company.

George E. Jamison and his assistants served the bread and Frank Toles, having directed the brewing of the Mocha and Java dispensed the same to the thirsty multitude.

Considerable interest was manifested in two ball games which featured the opening and closing days of the celebration. On Saturday Boonville and Ukiah crossed bats on the local diamond, the “Brownies” winning the argument by 6-5 score. The second game of the series took place on Monday afternoon, Ukiah and Santa Rosa being the contesting teams. In a game in which loose playing was the chief characteristic the locals went down to defeat buy an 18-3 score.

The climax of the entire celebration came on Monday evening, when Selo’s 16-piece jazz band from San Francisco, which had arrived in town on Saturday, and played for the dance on that evening and the semi-sacred concert in the park on Sunday night, provided at what was branded as one of the most successful dances ever attempted in Ukiah. Even the city, which has become more or less a custom to the gaiety of those who crowd the streets on the evening of the annual celebration marveled at the spirit of the crowd, and visitors who felt some little hesitancy and entering into the spirit of the evening were soon mixing in the gay melee, and enjoying themselves along with the rest.

The entire celebration was characterized by a depth of patriotic feeling which is sometimes lacking, and a riotious abandon that thought little of the weather, and swept every obstacle before it which stood in the way of a good time.

