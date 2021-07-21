Fire crews make quick progress on fire near Laytonville

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/21/21 — Fire resources are being released from a fire in the general vicinity of Spy Rock Road north of Laytonville, called the “Rock Incident.”

According to scanner traffic, the fire was reported on Deer Trail Drive involving a structure, and the blaze subsequently spread into the surrounding vegetation. Air resources and additional fire crews are now being released from the fire. Responding agencies included Cal Fire, Long Valley Fire, Leggett Fire, and Brooktrails Fire.

