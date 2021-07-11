Fire burning north of Ukiah off State St. — between 5 & 10 acres, fire appears controlled (updated 5:45pm)

UDPATE 5:45 p.m. — Firefighters are listing the fire at between five and 10 acres, and while a helicopter remains working the fire, the tankers have withdrawn. The fire did burn into logs at the timber yard, and potentially some machinery, but it appears that forwards progress stopped. Overall firefighters continue to make good progress in stopping the fire.

Thanks to Danilla Sands for her live coverage:

UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — Firefighters are making excellent progress on the ground, aided by retardant drops from Cal Fire air tankers. Smoke has already visibly diminished.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/10/21 — A brush fire is burning in a field just across State Street from Thurston Auto, the car dealership north of Ukiah. Initial scanner traffic indicates the fire is about an acre in size, and that air tankers are being called in, though this is in the local response area of Ukiah Valley Fire. The fire appears to be burning in the grass lot north of the large timber yard.

We’ll be updating.

In the photo belwo from 5:07 p.m., white and black smoke are visible, indicating both vegetation and structures:

