Pro-logging counterprotest held at Jackson State Demonstration Forest

FORT BRAGG, 6/19/21 — More than 60 supporters of logging showed up for a counterprotest Saturday morning at the Caspar kiosk entrance to Jackson Demonstration State Forest.

Carrying signs with messages like “Wood houses, wood schools, books, paper, pencils, thanks to loggers,” and “Save America,” the group included employees of Anderson Logging Inc., the company actually doing the logging in Jackson Demonstration State Forest, employees of other timber companies and supportive community members.

The counter protesters said they came to support good forest jobs and the managed harvest.

Later on Saturday morning the Mendocino Trail Stewards held a protest against the logging at Fern Creek Road and SR-1.

Logging, which started just over a week ago, has been stopped in JDSF due to protesters inserting themselves into the tree falling areas and thus being at risk from being hit by a falling tree. Anderson Logging Company President Myles Anderson said Cal Fire and law enforcement agencies have been asked to keep people out of the closed areas but have not done so. He said logging can’t continue in the JDSF timber harvest area until the safety problem is resolved.

Over the past few weeks Cal Fire has frequently reminded residents that:

During active timber operations, areas of JDSF are closed to the public-closures are in accordance with Section,1438, title,14, California Code of Regulations.#CALFIREJDSF reminds all visitors to stay safe. #safetyfirst #workingforest #jacksondemonstrationforest pic.twitter.com/jCsQbWFoG6 — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) June 19, 2021