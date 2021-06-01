Mendocino County holding cannabis information session on June 1; special supervisors meeting on June 2 on cannabis “phase three” cultivation permits and taxes

MENDOCINO Co., 5/30/21 — There’s been a lot of different conversations happening about cannabis in Mendocino over the last couple months, many involving discussion of state requirements, environmental impacts, and what exactly has been going on with the county’s existing cannabis permit program. There a number of changes are being proposed for what’s known as the county’s “phase three” of the cannabis cultivation permit program, changes approved for the county’s code enforcement program, and supervisors have been discussing which applications are being rejected any why, when exactly the “portal” might open and who would use it, what should happen with cannabis tax revenue and state equity funds, cannabis farm tour requirements, and much more.

On Tuesday, June 1, there will be a virtual meeting covering certain topics related to cannabis permits in Mendocino County, held via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The next day, during a scheduled special meeting on Wednesday, June 2, supervisors are expected to discuss proposed amendments to the county’s cannabis land use and cultivation ordinances known as “phase three,” after the second round of planning commission recommendations from their May 6 meeting. The commission recommended changes to proposed cultivation ordinances, including reducing the amount of individual parcels in specific zones to be permitted from the 10% under discussion by the supervisors. The June 2 meeting will also include discussion and possible action by the supervisors on a proposal for staff to draft options for possible “tax relief” for cannabis farms 10,000 square feet or less in size.

In written public comments, and during board of supervisors and planning commission meetings, a significant number of county residents have expressed their opposition to the scale of expansion proposed by the 10% provision supported by the majority of the supervisors. During the last month, a number of meetings have been held around the county to discuss a potential referendum in anticipation of the passage of the “10% provision” in the proposed phase three regulations, which only District 3 Supervisor John Haschak has opposed.

Here’s the details of the information session from the county’s press release about the June 1 meeting, below. The June 2 meeting will be live streamed on the county’s Youtube page and public comment can be submitted here, and you can also register to speak during the meeting and email [email protected]. More information and our previous coverage of the cannabis ordinance discussion for phase three can found here; the planning commission recommendations from May 6 are available here. Here’s our earlier summary of the timeline leading up to the phase three proposals, included links to videos, public comments, and more.

Press release from the County of Mendocino:

Cannabis Information Session 6-1-21

Date: 05/27/2021 2:38 PM

Greetings!

To assist the public in keeping up to date with the Cannabis Program we are hosting another information session. Please join us on June 1, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (PST) for this virtual information session. Time will be made for Q&A. The items to be covered in this session include:

Recap of the Cannabis portion of the CEO Report from the May 25th Board of Supervisors meeting (Click here to view the report).

Ministerial versus Discretionary Permits.

Conditioning permits.

If you have questions on the items listed above, please email them to [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on May 31, 2021.

