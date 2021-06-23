Cal Fire holding open meeting on Jackson logging Sat., June 26

WILLITS, 6/23/21 — Cal Fire is holding a “community event” to discuss the logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest. The meeting will be held on Saturday, June 26, in the forest at Camp 20, the rest stop between Willits and Fort Bragg on SR-20.
Here is the press release from Cal Fire:
JDSF Community Event Invitation
Mendocino County, CA – California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) is inviting interested citizens to come together at Camp 20 at Jackson Demonstration State Forest this Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m.
The intent of this event is to provide an environment for the community to express themselves and their ideas about forest management and for CAL FIRE to provide information and education about the management of Jackson Demonstration State Forest.
