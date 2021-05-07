What lessons can Mendocino learn from the pandemic? We’re launching a health series with help from USC Annenberg Center for Public Health

Para leer este articulo en español haz clic aqui — You can reach The Mendocino Voice at [email protected].

MENDOCINO Co., 4/23/21 — We are excited to announce that The Mendocino Voice has been awarded a grant as part of the USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism 2021 California Fellowship, which will allow us to expand our coverage of health issues here in Mendocino County over the next several months, focused on feedback from our community. The fellowship will support the reporting of journalist Dana Ullman, who will be leading our health reporting on this project, as well as our publisher Kate Maxwell.

For our project, we want to explore some of the challenges of accessing health care services in Mendocino County, especially during the pandemic, to identify what solutions our community might implement moving forward. As California reopens, we want to hear from you! We want to share the experiences and stories from our community, and help answer your questions about what we can learn from this past year moving forward.

Do you have COVID-19 health-related questions you want answered?

What challenges have you or your community experienced accessing healthcare during the pandemic?

Have you or someone you know addressed your community’s healthcare needs in an innovative way?

How are you coping after losing a loved one to COVID-19, or are you struggling with ongoing symptoms from long-COVID?

Did you have a hard time getting the information you needed about vaccines, mental health or services?

Are you a healthcare worker or caregiver who would like to share your story from the frontlines?

Your observations and observations lead to stories that resonate for Mendocino County. Dana welcomes health-related story ideas, tips and comments at [email protected]

More about our new reporter

Dana Ullman is a 2021 California Fellow with USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism and joins the Mendocino Voice as a Health Reporter beginning in May. Born in Northern California, she is delighted for the opportunity to work with The Mendocino Voice. Dana has reported on healthcare access in East Africa and New York, criminal justice in the Bay Area, as well as agricultural communities in Idaho and West Texas. Her work can be seen in the New York Times, Foreign Policy, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, California Sunday Magazine, The Texas Observer, Time.com, CNN, The Atlantic, among others. She has been a reporting fellow and Under-reported Stories grantee with the International Women’s Media Foundation (2016, 2018 + 2019), a community health fellow with the International Center for Journalists (2015) and received a Puffin Foundation Grant (2014) for “Another Kind of Prison”, which documents life after prison for women in California.