This week was wildfire preparedness week in California: are you ready for the coming season?

MENDOCINO Co., 5/7/21 — California is in the grip of a historic drought and wildfires have already begun across California: Mendocino County has already seen the first significant wildfire of the season with the Turnout Fire in April, and right now, red flag warnings are in effect. Typically, early May would be a good time to wrap up any brush clearing and yard work for defensible space, which is why this week has been declared “Wildlife Preparedness Week” in California, kicking off with a series of presentations from Cal Fire and a proclamation from Governor Gavin Newsom.

In Mendocino County, 2020 brought the distinction off California’s first recorded million acre wildfire, with the August Complex fires sparked by an unusual lightning storm, which quickly surpassed the Mendocino Complex tk as the state’s largest wildfire on record.

Here’s some additional resources in our emergency guide, which also includes as well as an ongoing series of columns from the Mendocino Fire Safe Council you might find useful

Here’s the announcement from Newsom: