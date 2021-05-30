City of Ukiah accepting vendor applications starting June 1 for upcoming programs

MENDOCINO Co., 5/30/21 — Summer events are starting up again, and the City of Ukiah is planning a number of outdoor programs and will start accepting vendor applications on June 1, 2021.

Here’s the details from the press release:

The City of Ukiah Community Services Department is pleased to announce that registration forms for concessionaires wishing to sell food or non-alcoholic beverages at this year’s Sundays in the Park Concerts, Moonlight Movie Madness, and PumpkinFest are now available online at www.cityofukiah.com/recreation and at the Community Services Department. The first concert of this season will be held Sunday, July 11th in Todd Grove Park and the first movie available will be Friday, July 9th at Anton Stadium, and PumpkinFest will held October 15th – 17th. Although masks are not required to attend outdoor events, event patrons will be required to wear masks when purchasing food and beverages while waiting in line. Vendors will be required to follow current local health guidelines as well as make sure that their patrons are following masks protocols.

The Community Services Department will start accepting vendor applications on June 1st. Concessions will be screened to avoid duplication. The best vendor spaces will be filled fast. Hurry and call the Community Services Department at 463-6231 for more information.