Driver killed in single car accident near Point Arena

MENDOCINO Co., 4/11/21 — Early this morning a 38 year old woman was killed when she crashed into a tree near Point Arena. Mayra Torres Nunez had been driving a 2009 Nissan Versa northbound on Iverson Road when, according to the CHP, she drifted onto the shoulder of Ten Mile Cutoff Road and crashed into a tree sustaining major head injuries.

Here is the notice from the California Highway Patrol: