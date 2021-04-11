Driver killed in single car accident near Point Arena

MENDOCINO Co., 4/11/21 — Early this morning a 38 year old woman was killed when she crashed into a tree near Point Arena. Mayra Torres Nunez had been driving a 2009 Nissan Versa northbound on Iverson Road when, according to the CHP, she drifted onto the shoulder of Ten Mile Cutoff Road and crashed into a tree sustaining major head injuries.
Here is the notice from the California Highway Patrol:
On 04/11/2021, at approximately 0207 hours, Ukiah CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision, at Iverson Rd and Ten Mile Cutoff Rd. During the investigation it was determined, Mayra Torres Nunez was driving a white 2009 Nissan Versa northbound on Iverson Rd, at an unknown speed. For an unknown reason, Mayra Nunez allowed the Nissan Versa to cross the Inverson Rd and Ten Mile Cutoff Rd intersection, the solid white line of Ten Mile Cutoff Rd, and onto the dirt/grass shoulder of Ten Mile Cutoff Rd. As a result, the front of the Nissan Versa collided with a tree. As a result of the collision, Mayra Nunez sustained fatal injuries. Mayra Nunez was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol is a factor of this collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.CHP