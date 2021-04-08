Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn west of Ukiah, April 12 -16

MENDOCINO Co., 4/8/21 — California has seen significantly low rainfall this winter, and wildfires typically not seen until midsummer have already broken out across the state, including a number of planned burns that have grown out of control. As part of an ongoing vegetation management plan, CalFire is planning a prescribed burn west of Ukiah starting Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, and will be cancelled or modified if conditions are not deemed safe.
The prescribed burn will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 12 – 16 and smoke and aircraft will likely be visible throughout the Ukiah valley. The burn will occur on private property approximately six miles west of Ukiah between Robinson Creek Road and Low Gap Road.
Here’s the announcement:
Mendocino County, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mendocino Unit personnel plan to conduct a prescribed burn planned for Monday, April 12, 2021, through Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The burn will take place on privately owned land, approximately 6 miles west of the City of Ukiah, between Robinson Creek Road and Low Gap Road.
The prescribed burning being done under this Vegetation Management Program (VMP) project will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. Smoke and aircraft will be visible from in the area.
The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be canceled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.