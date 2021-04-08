Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn west of Ukiah, April 12 -16

MENDOCINO Co., 4/8/21 — California has seen significantly low rainfall this winter, and wildfires typically not seen until midsummer have already broken out across the state, including a number of planned burns that have grown out of control. As part of an ongoing vegetation management plan, CalFire is planning a prescribed burn west of Ukiah starting Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, and will be cancelled or modified if conditions are not deemed safe.

The prescribed burn will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 12 – 16 and smoke and aircraft will likely be visible throughout the Ukiah valley. The burn will occur on private property approximately six miles west of Ukiah between Robinson Creek Road and Low Gap Road.

