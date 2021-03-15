Vocality Community Credit Union opens new Ukiah branch

MENDOCINO Co., 3/8/21 — Vocality Union, which has been operating a mobile branch in Willits, has now opened their second permanent location in Ukiah. Due to the ongoing pandemic and public safety considerations, there will not be a grand opening at this time, but services are available now. Here’s more information from Vocality:

The branch at 530 E. Perkins Street, is the second brick-and-mortar one for the Garberville-based credit union. It also has a mobile branch located in Willits, CA.

“We’re excited to be opening the new branch to better serve our growing membership in Mendocino, Lake and Northern Sonoma Counties. This branch supports our commitment as a Community Development Credit Union to promote inclusion and provide greater access to financial services to those in the areas we serve.” said Vocality Community CU President and CEO Pat Neighbors.

Erika Perez will serve as manager of this full-service branch that features a member support center and 24-hour ATM. Due to the county’s COVID-19 mandates, Vocality Community CU will not have a Grand Opening celebration at this time.

Hours of operation for this new branch are Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.vocalityccu.org/

About Vocality Community Credit Union:Vocality Community Credit Union was founded 40 years ago by residents of Humboldt County that wanted more personal, inclusive, and community-focused financial services than traditional banks offered. Recently Vocality has grown and has expanded its field of membership by offering our products and services to our neighbors in Trinity, Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma counties. Our Tagline: Growing Communities One Voice at a Time. vocalityccu.org 1-855-565-2012