Ukiah library offering local seeds for free

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/21 — Spring seems just around the corner, and although there are still some frosty nights, now is the perfect time to start planning and planting for your spring garden. For those looking for varieties that are well adapted to the local climate, there is a free resource available through the county public library system majority of the Mendocino County library branches have local seed library collections available to the general public.
At the Ukiah library branch, seeds will be available for people to pick up at curbside from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To order seeds, the staff request that residents “visit mendolibrary.org, click on the Seed Library icon to find the Ukiah Seed Library Request Form or call the Ukiah Library at 707-463-4490, and ask to speak to a Seed Librarian who can assist you with your order.” For seed availability at other library branches, visit mendolibrary.org and contact that branch directly.
Here’s the announcement from the Ukiah library:
UKIAH LIBRARY PRESENTS Seed Starting Time
The Ukiah Branch of the Mendocino County Library is providing Curbside Seed Library Service for from 11:00 am-4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
Winter is the time to start seeds for your spring/summer garden and the Yokayo Seed Project has an extensive seed collection to choose from. You can place an order for free seeds online or by phone. Please visit mendolibrary.org, click on the Seed Library icon to find the Ukiah Seed Library Request Form or call the Ukiah Library at 707-463-4490, and ask to speak to a Seed Librarian who can assist you with your order.
This service is for all ages, free to the public, and sponsored by the Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library and the Mendocino County Library. For more information, please contact the Ukiah Library at 707-463-4490, or email lyonj@mendocinocounty.org.