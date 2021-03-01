Ukiah library offering local seeds for free

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/21 — Spring seems just around the corner, and although there are still some frosty nights, now is the perfect time to start planning and planting for your spring garden. For those looking for varieties that are well adapted to the local climate, there is a free resource available through the county public library system majority of the Mendocino County library branches have local seed library collections available to the general public.

At the Ukiah library branch, seeds will be available for people to pick up at curbside from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To order seeds, the staff request that residents “visit mendolibrary.org, click on the Seed Library icon to find the Ukiah Seed Library Request Form or call the Ukiah Library at 707-463-4490, and ask to speak to a Seed Librarian who can assist you with your order.” For seed availability at other library branches, visit mendolibrary.org and contact that branch directly.

Here’s the announcement from the Ukiah library: