The Mendocino Community Library will reopen April 1

WILLITS, 3/28/21 — The following is a press release from the Mendocino Community Library in the village of Mendocino:

Mendocino Community Library Reopens April 1 for Limited Curbside Service

The Mendocino Community Library, which has been closed since last March due to COVID, is happy to announce that it is reopening for limited curbside service beginning Thursday, April 1.

In this first stage of reopening, hours will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. No members will be permitted into the building; all exchanges will take place on the library porch with all appropriate safety measures observed.

Note: Library membership must be current to use this new service.

Here’s how the curbside arrangement will work:

Step 1: Make Your Selections

Visit the MCL website (mendocinocommunitylibrary.org) and browse the library’s collection of books (adult and juvenile), DVDs, audio books, puzzles, and other materials on its updated, expanded catalog.

Step 2: Beginning April 1, Reserve Your Selections

By phone: (707-937-5773) during the hours of operation listed above. Please have your membership card handy.

By email: (mclib@mcn.org) at any time. Include the title (and author if possible/applicable) of the materials requested, member’s name as it appears on your membership card, the expiration date on the card, and a phone number where you can be reached. The usual quantity and time limits on materials apply. Details appear at the top of the MCL website’s homepage, under the dropdown menu titled Library Policies.

Step 3: Arrange for Pick-up

For materials requested via email, a volunteer will process your request during operating hours and phone you to arrange for pickup.

Pick-up arrangements for phone requests will be made at the time of the requesting phone call.

Step 4: Returning Materials

All materials will be stamped with the return date. For now, please return all materials via the drop box on the library’s front porch. The library is located at 10591 Williams Street in the village (corner of Williams and Little Lake Road). For additional information, call the library at 707-937-5773 during hours of operation, or visit the MCL website (mendocinocommunitylibrary.org) and the MCL Facebook page anytime for info and updates.