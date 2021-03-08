Sonoma Clean Power launches “Bike Electric” program; $1000 available for new e-bike purchases

MENDOCINO Co., 3/8/21 — Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) customers who meet income qualifications will now be eligible to receive $1,000 off the purchase of a new electric bicycle, due to a new program.

Starting today, customers who “qualify for CARE/FERA (state programs that provide discounted electric rates administered by PG&E), CalFresh/SNAP, LIHEAP, Head Start, and other income-based assistance programs can apply to receive $1,000 off the purchase of an eBike,” according a SCP press release. Once approved, customers can make purchases at approved retailers to receive the rebate.

Here’s the details in the press release:

Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) is launching a new program focused on connecting income-qualified customers in need of clean, personal transportation with incentives for electric bicycles (eBikes).

In SCP’s service territory where transportation is the leading source of community-wide emissions, supporting the regional transition from gas-powered vehicles to vehicles fueled by clean electricity has long been a priority of the Agency.

However, tackling emissions from transportation also requires reducing the number of cars on the road.

The eBike industry has found new recognition in recent years, though various models of eBikes can be traced back as far as the 1890s. With both California and the Nation setting ambitious goals to combat greenhouse gas emissions, eBikes have caught the eye of local governments and public agencies as a solution for short-distance commuters in their communities.

When compared to a traditional bike, eBikes allow riders to travel longer distances in a shorter amount of time. The extra range and assisted pedaling can help replace car trips, ease commutes to work, and solve the “last mile” issue some people face when using public transit.

For those without a vehicle, eBikes may also present a lower-cost alternative to car ownership.

In the coming weeks, customers whose applications are approved will be mailed a voucher which can be redeemed at a number of local bike retailers that are partnering with the Agency. With the voucher, customers will get $1,000 off the eBike’s total cost at the time of purchase.

“Electric bikes are a great way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and with SCP’s new program, we hope more people have the opportunity to discover their benefits,” says Colin Thomas, the owner of Pedego Electric Bikes Santa Rosa.

“At Pedego Santa Rosa, we welcome the chance to show everyone what a delight owning an eBike can be. For a lot of people, eBikes do have the potential to be a viable and cost-effective option for commuting to work, especially given the expansive cycling infrastructure in our area,” he added.

On SCP’s website, customers can view the list of participating bike retailers, which also includes details on which stores offer payment plan options. Additionally, customers can learn more about the free trainings on eBike safety and best practices that are being offered in partnership with the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

Through the “Bike Electric” program, SCP hopes to stimulate the local eBike market, further support the adoption of clean modes of transportation, and make eBikes accessible to residents who could benefit most from owning one.

To learn more or to apply, please visit sonomacleanpower.org/programs/bike-electric.