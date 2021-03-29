Prescribed burn south of Yorkville begins today, Mar. 29 — expect smoke & aircraft

WILLITS 3/29/21 — The following is a press release from Cal Fire:

Yorkville Area Prescribed Burn Scheduled

Mendocino County, CA –The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mendocino Unit personnel plan to conduct a large, prescribed burn located south of the community of Yorkville, near Upper Rancheria Creek in the southeastern portion of Mendocino County, south of Highway 128, and north of Cloverdale. Aircraft and smoke will be visible in the area.

Burning is planned for Monday, March 29, 2021, through Monday, April 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.

The prescribed burning being done under this Vegetation Management Program (VMP) project will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem. A second goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals. A third goal is to reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future.

