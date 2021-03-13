New winter storm system forecast for the North Coast Sunday evening

WILLITS, 3/12/21 — The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm will hit the North Coast beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning. The forecast includes the possibility of snow accumulating between two and six inches or more, with snow levels as low as 1,000 feet in elevation, and hail possible at sea level.

Several portions of U.S. Route 101 north of Willits, as well as interior mountain roads, may see snow accumulating on the highway through Monday morning. Small hail may also lead to dangerous driving conditions throughout the region, including along the coast.

There is also currently a freeze warning in effect for Friday night until Saturday morning.

Links to more information about specific locations and road conditions can be found at below:

From NWS Eureka: A very cold upper-level storm system will move across northwest California Sunday and Monday. Cold air aloft combined with intense shower activity will drive snow levels down to 1000 feet Sunday evening into Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be likely across mountain roads and highway passes. In addition, accumulating small hail will be possible near sea level and will result in locally hazardous driving conditions.

Graphic from NWS Eureka, March 12 2021

Winter weather resources: