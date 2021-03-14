New MOVE 2030 speaker series starts Tuesday featuring Linc Housing

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/21 — MOVE 2030 is a grant-funded effort by West Center to create an economic recovery and resiliency plan for Mendocino County after the 2017 wildfires, and as part of the initial process, there will be a series of upcoming events focused on issues important to Mendocino County, including housing affordability, employment, and broadband development. This first in the four part series begins on Tuesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. and will feature Nina Dooley, VP of Development for Linc Housing, which has developed thousands of units of affordable housing throughout California.

Here’s more from West Center about MOVE 2030, and you can register for events and see the speakers at this link: