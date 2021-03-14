New MOVE 2030 speaker series starts Tuesday featuring Linc Housing

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/21 — MOVE 2030 is a grant-funded effort by West Center to create an economic recovery and resiliency plan for Mendocino County after the 2017 wildfires, and as part of the initial process, there will be a series of upcoming events focused on issues important to Mendocino County, including housing affordability, employment, and broadband development. This first in the four part series begins on Tuesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. and will feature Nina Dooley, VP of Development for Linc Housing, which has developed thousands of units of affordable housing throughout California.
Here’s more from West Center about MOVE 2030, and you can register for events and see the speakers at this link:
After the 2017 wildfires, the County of Mendocino received an EDA grant to create an economic recovery & resiliency plan. However, subsequent wildfires, public safety power shutoffs and the COVID-19 pandemic created the realization of an urgent need to begin the process of creating a comprehensive 10-year economic strategy. West Business Development Center (West Center) was selected to facilitate the first step of this ongoing process which included establishing governance, research & data collection, community engagement, and a set of foundational recommendations. The term MOVE2030; Mendocino Opportunities for building a Vibrant Economy was created to describe this body of work.
A steering committee was created with representation from the Board of Supervisors, County Executive Office, West Center, The Community Foundation of Mendocino County, Economic Development & Financing Corporation, and the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay. Work was conducted to build a common vision, collect current data to guide outcomes, and participate in regional economic activities. Over 200 participants and 15 organizations from every region of the county came to listen, share, and mobilize to explore new ways to stimulate the economy. Over time, it became clear this work broke down legacy silos and built bridges that connected participants to this common vision. A summation of the work will be shared on March 22 at the County BOS meeting.
More info at www.move2030.org.