Local artists share work in “Fresh Eyes,” a virtual art show starting March 19

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/21 — The non-profit Deep Valley Arts Collective has launched “Fresh Eyes,” a new virtual art show featuring Mendocino County artists, starting Friday, March 19. Here’s the announcement:

“Fresh Eyes” Virtual Art ExhibitionOpens March 19th

“Fresh Eyes” is an online art exhibition featuring works of art that explore new perspectives, changing attitudes, and a turn toward hope as we begin a new year and move beyond the events of 2020. The online gallery goes live this Friday, March 19th. The show is hosted by the newly formed non-profit, The Deep Valley Arts Collective. The collective are so pleased to have the opportunity to exhibit the work of the artists who submitted.

The show can be viewed at www.deepvalleyarts.org.

Featured artists include:

Renata Abbade, Aaron Aguilar, Clay Atchison, Fernando Avalos, Meghan Baker, Phyllee Binder, Spencer Brewer, Notty Bumbo, E.D., Sheila English, Alex Fell, Laura Fogg, Margo Frank, Kirsten Gantzel, Gwen Hardage-Vergeer, Elias Laughton, Steven Levin, Shaundaera Pogorsky, Elizabeth Raybee, Jen Raye, Amy Scharmann, Winston Smith, Charlotte Tefft, Allison Tuomala, Denver Tuttle, Barbara Ware, and Haley WhitcombThe Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org.