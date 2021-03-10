Life with coyotes: CDFW announces workshops on coyotes and urban environments

MENDOCINO Co., 3/9/21 — Coyotes are abundant in Mendocino County, and it’s not unusual to hear the yips and howls of a coyote pack in downtown Willits. Recently, however, reports of interactions and conflicts between humans and coyotes across the state have increased, and in response the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is launching a series of virtual workshops focused on coyotes and the urban environment. The workshops will begin with an event on March 26, and will focus on providing California residents with more information about why these conflicts have increased, and how to reduce them in the future.

Here’s the announcement from CDFW and information about how to participate:

Due to an increase in the number of reported conflicts between humans and coyotes in California, a series of online-based workshops are planned to help local communities and residents understand the reasons for that increase and how to reduce future conflicts.he first workshop offered by the California Fish and Game Commission and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is scheduled for March 26, 2021. Dates of additional workshops will be provided later. People interested in participating in this conversation about coyotes in the urban environment can visit the Commission website to learn how to join the workshop.

“The Commission and CDFW have heard and understand public concerns about increasing human interactions with coyotes in our cities and towns,” said Commissioner Eric Sklar, chair of the commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee. “Living with wildlife brings challenges, and the workshops are an opportunity to both share and learn more about how we collectively address that reality.”

The principal reasons wildlife, including coyotes, ventures into populated areas is to search for food, water or shelter. Human-coyote interactions are on the rise for many reasons, including increased urbanization, increased abundance of food and water sources, and access to attractants such as pet food, human food, pets and small livestock. Increased interactions can lead to human-coyote bites, pet loss (depredation) and disease transmission concerns. Adaptive, integrated strategies exist to mitigate conflicts and address concerns.

“One of the great things about the State of California is the abundance of open area, natural habitat and diverse wildlife,” said CDFW Deputy Director of Wildlife and Fisheries Stafford Lehr. “But with the rise of human interactions with wildlife, in particular urban coyotes, it is important that the Commission and CDFW work together to improve awareness and safety.”

CDFW and the Commission expect these workshops will provide an inclusive virtual platform for meaningful discussion on human-coyote conflicts and integrated coyote management planning. The first workshop is focused on the science and research related to coyotes in the urban environment as well as the current laws, regulations and jurisdictional roles that create a foundation for communities to reduce human-coyote interactions.

WHAT: Coyotes in the Urban Environment Workshop Series

WHEN: March 26, 2021 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Workshop 1 (Science & Research; Laws & Regulations)

WHERE: Participants will join via Zoom and are asked to register in advance and take an online survey. Visit the Commission website or CDFW Facebook page for invite information.