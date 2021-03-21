Letter to Editor: Add this woman to list of missing; last seen in Fort Bragg in 2019

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

Dear Editor: I just saw and read the article in the news on the MISSING people in the FORT BRAGG,CA area. And wanted you to know that there in fact is 1 more MISSING young Petaluma woman & her Dog, last seen in Fort Bragg, Ca in 12/2019. BRITTANY JANE ADKINS age 28, and her Dog JANIE. The story is almost identical to the Missing woman in the news story. I’m including photos, with info. Case. # and BRITTANY’S Dad, Jesse Adkins contact number. I hope the other Missing people are found safely and pray for their Families. Homeless are overlooked, but still loved and missed by friends & Families. I hope you won’t mind adding BRITTANY JANE ADKINS with the others MISSING FROM THE FORT BRAGG AREA within the 2019 -2021 time frame. Thank you for the story, and for your time.

Sincerely,

D. Michelle Spriggs-Sweetman, Vallejo

Jesse Adkins, father of Brittany, poses with a poster of his daughter during a search of the Fort Bragg area.

The Mendocino Voice confirmed that Adkins is among the missing persons listed in the NamUs database of missing persons. https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/78784?nav. Her father, Jesse Adkins, reports that her county benefits have been canceled because she did not use them for a long period of time. He has traveled to Fort Bragg and checked out reported sightings in Ukiah and Willits with no luck so far.

See our previous coverage of recent cases of missing persons in the Fort Bragg area here.