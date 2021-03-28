Jennifer Risch missing since Friday, March 26

WILLITS, 3/27/21 — Jennifer Adrianne Risch, 41 of Willits, was reported missing Friday evening, after wandering off from Blue’s Beach near Westport. When she did not turn up this morning the MCSO initiated “missing person protocols.”

She is described as a “white female adult, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Risch has short, buzzed-cut blonde hair and blue eyes. Risch was last seen wearing a gray zip up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown hiking boots. Risch has a large tribal tattoo on her back and shoulders.”

People with information into her whereabouts may contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at: 707-463-4086.