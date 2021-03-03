Call for submissions for “Fresh Eyes” art show

MENDOCINO Co., 3/3/21 — Submissions are now open for a new online exhibition featuring local artists in a variety of mediums from the Deep Valley Arts Collective. Submissions will be accepted until March 12, and the show is scheduled to open March 19.

Here’s the announcement with details on how to participate from the organizers:

Call for Art Entries for “Fresh Eyes” Virtual Art Exhibition

Online submissions have begun for the online exhibition “Fresh Eyes” from the newly formed non-profit, The Deep Valley Arts Collective. The show is open to all artists! To submit work please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org.

“Fresh Eyes” is an online art exhibition featuring works of art that explore new perspectives, changing attitudes, and a turn toward hope as we begin a new year and move beyond the events of 2020. All forms of art are accepted, such as paintings, photography, illustration, video, songs, poetry, dance, etc. Share your symbols of transformation, newly discovered artistic processes, and visions of the future. All art forms are welcome, digital files only.

No entry fee, limit three entries per artist. All media welcome.

Deadline for entries: Friday, March 12, 2021

Exhibition opening Friday, March 19, 2021

Featured artists virtual roundtable: Saturday, March 20, 2021

The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org.