MENDOCINO Co., 3/2/21 — Cal Fire is planning a large broadcast burn south of Yorkville on Wednesday March 3 through March 5 part on the agency’s ongoing vegetation management efforts to reduce wildfire risk. The burn is planned for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place near Upper Rancheria Creek, south of State Route 128 and north of Cloverdale.

Smoke and aircraft will likely be visible in the southeastern part of the county near the burn.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire’s Mendocino unit: