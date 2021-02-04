Adventist Health holding mass vaccination event for 65+ in Willits on Feb. 6

Update 11 a.m.: The slots for this event are full. We will let our readers know when we have more info about future events and ways to sign up by phone, and you can also sign up for future vaccination notifications from Advent Health here: https://mendovoice.com/2021/02/adventist-health-creates-covid-19-vaccine-email-notification-program-for-mendocino-county-residents/

MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/21 — Adventist Health will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Willits High School on February 6 for people 65 years of age and older. You can sign up to make an appointment at http://bit.ly/ahvax3and the announcement from Adventist Health is below:

We wanted to let you know that we are holding a Mass vaccination clinic on Saturday, February 6, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Willits High School Gym, 299 N. Main Street in Willits.

Due to the limited supplies, we are still following state and local public health guidelines on prioritizing those in the higher tiers and are able to vaccinate persons who are 65 and above.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: http://bit.ly/ahvax3

Please bring your identification (driver’s license etc.,)

To make this as safe and as efficient as possible for our team and our community, we ask that you register for your time slot following the instructions on this form.

Choose a time slot that works for you, then click “Sign-Up”. Then click “Submit Sign-Up”. You will get a confirmation email. You are not signed-up until you receive the confirmation email. If nothing happens when you click on “Sign-Up” that means the timeslot is full. Move on to the next time slot.

You only need to sign-up for one time slot. Please help friends and family register if they do not have computer access or skills, as we want to make sure we are able to use these times wisely while serving as many people as possible. Please help us do this for our community by coming during your reserved time slot.

For questions, or issues with signing-up, please reach out to Cici Winiger, winigecm@ah.org.

Please let us know if you are not able to come for your appointment so we can give it to someone else.

Be sure not to come too early so you will not be waiting. After you’ve made your appointment, your slot is reserved so no need to come early. Just give yourself enough time to park. You may asked to be dropped off closer to the entrance so you don’t need to walk very far.